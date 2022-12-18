WATCH: Maine Fisherman Catches Giant Lobster With 80,000 Eggs on Belly

A Maine fisherman caught a massive lobster that was holding up to 80,000 eggs on its belly. But instead of cashing in the high-priced crustacean, he gave her a “snack” and tossed her back into the ocean.

Jacob Knowles posted a video of the impressive creature on TikTok. He estimated it weighed around seven pounds, which puts the average adult lobster to shame. Most only grow to be 1.5 to 2 pounds. However, there are some in the ocean rumored to be as large as 40 pounds. Those beasts evade traps because they’re too large to fit, though. So people rarely see them.

Knowles is a career lobster fisher, which means he would normally appreciate pulling in a seven-pounder. But he’s also a conservationist who has gandered 1.4 million followers thanks to his respect for nature. So when he noticed that the animal was carrying tens of thousands of eggs, he knew she needed to live.

“Got a huge egger,” she says in the clip. “[That’s] about as big as we get for female eggers. Much bigger than this, and they can’t fit in the trap. It’s estimated there are roughly 10,000 eggs per pound. Seven pounds, 70,000 to 80,000 eggs.”

As the video ends, Knowles places a fish n her claw and then throws her back into the water.

“I really appreciate your respect for all the sea life,” a follower commented. “I know it’s your passion and I’m happy to learn from your videos. Education is important to all.”

It’s Illegal to Harvest Egg-Laying Lobsters in Maine

Overfishing has taken a toll on the Maine lobster population. Because of that, it’s actually illegal to harvest a female with reproductive abilities.

Knowing that one of the creatures is able to lay eggs is difficult, so when responsible fishermen pull one in that’s carrying eggs, they’ll leave a notch on its tail. Then if someone pulls it out of the water when it’s not incubating hatchlings, they’ll know it’s off-limits.

Each breeding female is incredibly important to the ecosystem. While it may look like lobsters would be plentiful due to the number of eggs they lay, very few of those babies will actually survive to adulthood.

The eggs take almost an entire year to hatch, which means the mother has to survive predation for even one egg to hatch. And if she does, the hatchlings have a rough go of surviving their early years. It’s estimated that only one out of every 25,000 eggs will live to grow large enough to legally catch.