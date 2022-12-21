Man Appears to Beat Shark With a Hammer in Horrifying Video

New terrifying footage shows a man beating a shark to death with a hammer. The entire man versus fish feud lasts only a few minutes before he drags the shark back into the water.

The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 20 and was caught on camera by a surfcam near Indian Harbor Beach in Florida. In the video, you can see a man attacking the shark’s head and gills with a hammer. Meanwhile, another person watches in horror. Then, after successfully fighting off the beast, he drags its body into the sea.

“From what we can tell from the video it looks like an angler is trying to remove the hook from a shark before bludgeoning the animal to death with a hammer,” said John Hourston, the founder of volunteer conservation pressure group Blue Planet Society.

He added: “Unfortunately this is fairly typical of the way many shark species are still treated in the U.S. An outdated perception that the animals are somehow evil and should be punished still exists with some sections of society.”

Man kills shark with hammer, animal turns out to be protected lemon shark

In addition, a source later revealed that the fish from the video was a protected lemon shark.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, these lemon sharks are considered “vulnerable.” Florida anglers are prohibited from fishing them and they can only be fished commercially in federal waters if someone has a permit.

Sadly, 100 million sharks die annually due to human intervention. However, it’s not due to self-defense. Instead, sharks are harvested for their fins for use in soup. Once their fins are cut off, the sharks are tossed back into the water, later dying of injuries.

Per reports from a marine biologist at the Australian Institute of Marine Science, Mark Meekan, this rising level of fishing is in direct conflict with the reproduction rate of the animals. As a result, if their population keeps dwindling, it will take years for it to recover.

Moreover, reports indicate that since 1970, worldwide populations of the creatures have been rapidly declining due to anglers.

“Earth has lost two-thirds of its wildlife since 1970. If we are to have any hope of saving the remaining one-third much stricter wildlife protection rules will have to be implemented by the likes of the Florida Wildlife Commission,” Hourston added.

Currently, 20 countries have bans in place to keep the fish species safe from the possibility of extinction. Last year, the U.S. government passed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (S. 1106), which prohibited the buying and selling of shark fins in America.

Now, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the recent incident and is due to release more details.