Man Burns His Privates on Campfire

Becoming a contestant on Naked and Afraid isn’t for the faint of heart. Contestants not only contend with the worst nature has to offer but do so sans clothing. This, of course, leaves even the most vulnerable parts of the human anatomy exposed to the elements, a lesson contestant Sam Mouzer learned the hard way when he suffered a burn from a campfire in a most unwanted place.

While filming the upcoming Season 15 premiere of the hit reality series, Mouzer singed his penis – “but just the tip,” according to the outdoorsman. Mouzer and his partner were snoozing near their campfire in the high desert of New Mexico when a spark shot out of the flames and landed on his “little soldier’s helmet,” sending the naked man leaping from the ground in fear and pain.

“We’ve been peppered by hot coals,” Mouzer moans in the footage obtained by TMZ. Panicked from the burning sensation in his private parts, Mouzer and his co-contestant Lilly Jammerbund scrambled for a solution to soothe his scorched “soldier.”

Luckily for Mouzer, the panic quickly subsided when on-set medics arrived to treat his campfire burns. Though Naked and Afraid expects its contestants to be tough, it doesn’t leave them in the wilderness with no assistance whatsoever.

The contestant reportedly stayed calm, laughing his way through the no doubt embarrassing treatment administered by medics. We’ll know for sure, however, on Sunday (February 19), when the new season drops and Mouzer relives his painful ordeal.

In their six weeks in the wilderness of New Mexico, the pair will face a plethora of challenges, including stinging wildlife, blistering heat and bone-chilling cold, and snake dung. And they must make it past each and every one of these hurdles without a stitch of clothing.

The Campfire Burn Wasn’t the First Genital Injury on ‘Naked and Afraid’

As Naked and Afraid contestants spend weeks on end with their privates exposed in all manner of dangerous situations, it’s no wonder Sam Mouzer’s campfire burn wasn’t the first genital injury on the show.

In 2021, a survivalist named E.J. suffered multiple lacerations to his scrotum after falling from a tree. Given the severity of his injury, producers gave him the option of tapping out of the competition. No one could blame him for wanting treatment at a sterile hospital.

Despite the grisly injury, however, he chose to remain in the competition. On-site medics stitched up his privates on the spot, with the contestant agreeing to leave himself vulnerable to infection in the wilderness.

The survivalist received eight stitches in total but seemed wholly unfazed by the injury. Just a day after falling from the tree, he jokingly told his fellow contestants, “I almost chopped my balls off yesterday.”

The medical staff checked on his injured privates once more to ensure there was no infection. Miraculously, they gave E.J. the all-clear to continue the competition from there. Though perhaps an inadvisable decision, the survivalist’s fellow contestants had no choice but to respect his mettle.

“The guy’s out here and he busted his balls wide open and he stayed out here,” another survivalist marveled. “I mean, this is the type of man he is, this is the type of survivalist he is. And I am honored and privileged to be out here with E.J.”