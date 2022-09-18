Man Films Black Bear Walking Right Up to Him, Hanging Out on Porch: VIDEO

It’s almost as if this one black bear is a member of the family as a video shows the massive wild animal sauntering up onto a porch and chilling for a bit. The bear was even calm as the home’s human resident filmed the event, documenting the amazing experience.

As the bear climbs up the porch’s stairs it seems to pause for a moment at the final few steps. The video gets an up-close look at the massive bear showing us how amazingly close the resident has gotten to the animal.

Once the bear gets up onto the long porch which overlooks some stunning green foliage. All while the sun shines down, further showing off the impressive views from the home’s porch. Then, the black bear decides to take a moment to enjoy this view, leaning on the railing at first…before climbing up onto the banister completely.

Did This Acrobatic Bear Come In From The Wild Or the Circus?

Soon this massive animal climbs up onto the porch’s railing completely. Standing with zero fear while balancing on the railing. Then, as if to further make itself at home, the bear sits on the banister first looking at the cameraman and then turning to take in the beautiful view.

The bear is happy just chilling at the home. It even takes a moment to enjoy a snack, taking a couple of delicious seeds from a birdfeeder that rests just above the bear’s head as it sits comfortably on the railing.

However, the neighbor’s dog isn’t quite ready to share the outdoors with this wild animal. And it begins to bark at the bear from below. However, the black bear remains entirely unphased.

“Our Girl looking better every day,” the caption along with the video states on the video’s YouTube page.

“Took care not to spill the seeds,” the caption continues.

“[Rightly] ignored Chance, my other neighbor’s dog,” the comment continues. “And was on her merry way.”

The Bear Makes Sure To Clean Up The Mess Before Heading Back Out Into The Wild

Soon, the visitor climbs down from its perch on the porch’s banister, but it isn’t quite ready to head out yet. Instead, the hungry black bear takes a moment to eat up any seeds that fell onto the porch’s floor during snack time.

Then, once the bear has picked up after itself, it heads back out into the wild following the pathway at the bottom of the porch’s steps. The person taking a video of the visit moves over to a spot close to where the bear had been relaxing to catch a glimpse of the wild animal as it heads away from the yard. Walking across the driveway and back towards the wilderness just beyond the home’s luscious green grasses.