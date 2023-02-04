Man Finds Historic Remnants Of Lost Underground ‘City’ Under House

Back in 1963, a Turkish man noticed that the chickens in his basement kept going missing. He soon noticed there was a crack in the concrete foundation and he speculated the chickens were falling through the crevice. He decided to dig into the crevice a little more, expecting maybe to find a pit or sinkhole. Instead, he uncovered the entrance to a giant network of tunnels that revealed a massive ancient city built underground long, long ago. Unilad recently shared the story.

Additional archaeological explorations discovered more than 600 other entrances to the tunnel network in the basements of other homes throughout the city of Derinkuyu. Continued exploration eventually discovered a vast maze of tunnels and shelters more than 280 feet deep. It’s estimated that there was room for 20,000 people and plenty of livestock in the subterranean metroplex.

Underground City Carved Out Of Ancient Cave System

The ancient city is believed to have initially begun as a cave system that early humans carved out in 1200 BC to seek shelter from invaders. In subsequent centuries, more layers were added to the network by the Roman Empire. Additions to the network included chapels, stables, schools, and wineries.

The tunnel town was believed to be at its peak during the reign of the Byzantine Empire. Following the collapse of that empire, the underground city remained in use as a shelter for local residents to hide from conquerers and raiders.

The underground city was completely abandoned by 1923. It was somehow kept a relative secret until the guy looking for his chickens uncovered it again.

Ancient City Exhibited Remarkable Technology For Its Day And Age

Entrances to the tunnel system could be blocked off with rolling boulders that could be moved with corridors of bricks. There was also a chimney system that ensured fresh air could circulate throughout the tunnel system. Livestock was kept at the very top of the city system. This was to prevent their gas from stinking up the place, but it also provided an additional layer of insulation. At the center of the tunnel system was a giant well that provided clean water for the entire city both above and below ground. A network of torches and lamps also kept the tunnel well-lit at all times.

Other historic discoveries indicate that as many as 200 other small-sized underground cities throughout an even faster expanse of the region are likely connected to the main hub. It’s believed to be the largest excavated underground city in world history. If there was ever a bigger one, it hasn’t been discovered.

The underground city has been preserved as a tourist attraction that is open to the public to visit. According to BBC, the site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985.