Man in Florida’s Everglades Wrestles Python That Looks Like It Swallowed a Punching Bag: VIDEO

Between 1996 and 2006, the United States received just under 100,000 imported pythons to be sold as pets. They were never meant to escape to the wild, let alone to breed. But in the immortal words of Dr. Ian Malcolm, life finds a way. Through a combination of careless releases and poorly constructed cages, pythons began to populate the Florida Everglades at a rapid pace.

Estimates of Florida’s giant snake population currently range from 100,000 to more than a million. No one really knows just how many roam the Everglades’ unique landscape.

The pythons have become such a problem for Florida that we now have entire shows, competitions, and careers centered around ridding the Everglades of the ravenous reptiles. Matthew Kogo is one such snake wrangler, and recently found a python so massive that it looked like it swallowed a punching bag.

“She is full of eggs… Or an alligator,” Kogo said, gripping the monstrous python with his bare hands. “She’s full of something. Look at this son of a gun.”

According to Kogo, the python was a 175-pound female. In a subsequent Instagram post, he revealed that his freshly caught python was a whopping 16 feet long. And, as he suspected, she had consumed a nearly seven-foot alligator. The stress of the capture and relocation caused her to regurgitate the meal.

“This snake is nowhere near a record breaker,” Kogo wrote. “But even at ‘only’ 16 feet she, obviously, is capable of doing great ecological damage when living her life in the wrong ecosystem.”

Python Catcher Can’t Get Enough of Hunting in the Everglades

As anyone could have guessed, the comment section below the video is largely filled with horrified users in disbelief that Matt Kogo would catch the pythons rather than kill them on the spot. “What’s the point of capture? Are you going to release it back into the wild or something? Shoot those things and look for more before it eats a kid and makes a headline,” one user wrote.

“Ain’t no capturing if I come in contact with one. First I’m gonna sh-t my pants and forget my address for an hour then I start shooting!” another said.

For Matthew Kogo, however, who appeared on Invasion Everglades, there’s nothing more fulfilling than python catching. “Life is a lot like wrestling giant snakes,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “There is searching, finding, struggling, fighting, and, if you are lucky, the occasional triumph. It’s the joy in the journey that makes the destination worthwhile.”

Like other wildlife enthusiasts and experts, Kogo understands that the pythons didn’t ask to be imported to U.S. Nor is it their fault that the original owners apparently had no clue how to care for snakes.

The 16-foot female he caught will be affixed with a tracking device and essentially used as bait for males, many of whom will likely track her and form a breeding ball. “These are impressive and beautiful animals,” Kogo said. “And of course, they never asked to be in the wrong place. It would be nice to have other alternatives to dealing with them, but for now, this is what must be done.”