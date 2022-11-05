man-frees-moose-from-barbed-wire-fence-immediately-gets-attacked

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.

Bosley posted a clip of the encounter to his page. And once the animal is free, we can see that it has a hard time getting back on its feet. The moose continues to cry out and wobbles while it tries to stand. Bosley continues to encourage it to walk away. And finally, after about 30 seconds, it succeeds.

But if Bosely expected a thank you, he was rudely surprised because the animal showed no signs of gratitude. Instead, it immediately turned on him and tried to attack.

“I’m not gonna hurt you,” we can hear Bosely saying as he tries to walk away from the agitated moose.

The animal clearly doesn’t understand the tone in its rescuer’s voice and it charges, kicking its front legs and making contact. Bosley continues walking away, and the animal continues to follow.

“I helped you, you b**ch,” he says as he attempts to grab his camera, which is set up across from the fence.

The Rescuer Handle the Attack Perfectly

The man puts his hand on the animal’s nose when it attempts to push him with its head and tells it to go away. With its ears back, the animal stands still and almost looks sad as Bosley abandons his camera. We then hear a car door slam.

After standing confused for a few moments, the young moose goes on its way. And Bosely gets out of his car to retrieve his camera with a laugh. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt because the animal was too worn out to put up much of a fight.

Moose attacks are somewhat rare, but definitely not unheard of. And according to rangers at Glacier National Park, James Bosely handled the situation exactly as he should’ve.

Instead of running, he backed away and put his palms out, which signaled that he wasn’t a threat. He also spoke to the animal in a soft, friendly tone. And he made his way to a safe place, his vehicle, to allow the animal to walk away.

If the attack had escalated the Department of Fish and Game says that he or anyone else in the position should stand against something solid, like a tree, boulder, or building, if possible. That way, they can stop the animal from trampling them. If there are no structures nearby, they should curl in a ball, protect their vital parts, and pray for the best.