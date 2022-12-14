Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door.

Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.

What he found, instead, was a single penguin waddling through his yard.

“I was trying to sleep and heard a really weird noise outside,” he captioned. “I opened the outside door to this little guy who was calling to his friend nearby.”

“Anyone else think penguins sound prehistoric?” he asked.

Two days and 1.4 million views later, the answers and comments are still piling in.

“Well they ARE technically dinosaurs phylogenetically-speaking,” one person wrote.

“Well now I’m just questioning whether all of Jurassic Park’s dinosaurs were voiced by cute things.” added another fan.

The Penguin Was Wandering Through Antarctica and Calling For His Friend

While most folks were warmed by the adorable sight, many were concerned that the penguin was upset, hurt, or lost, however. So Jordan helped ease people’s minds with a follow-up post.

In a second video, he shows what took place after the camera cut the first time. The penguin was actually making its way down to a friend that was patiently and silently waiting by a few rocks.

“For those asking if he’s alone; he’s not. He has lots of friends around and he was having a great time keeping us all awake. He’s talking to friend but friend not interested.”

“Thanks for the update because I got sad for a minute,” a follower commented.

“Bob wasn’t in the mood,” someone said of the second penguin. “Look at him. He’s not having it.”

Penguins actually make several different noises to communicate with other penguins, but the loud bray is what they use to simply chat with each other. Scientists believe the threatening sounds work as a deterrent to keep predators at bay.

Jordan also seemed quite assured that the bird was well, and he’s spent a lot of time with them. So, he probably know what he’ talking about. According to his blog, Everything Antarctica, He has spent many months on the continent for both business and pleasure.

He’s currently the assistant project manager for a redevelopment project at New Zeland’s Scott Base, which is a long-standing research center.