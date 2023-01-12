Man Parachutes off Cliff and Has Pulse-Pounding Accident, Calls for a Helicopter From Tree Branch

From cliff camping to cave diving, there’s no shortage of dangerous adventure sports for thrill-seeking outdoorsmen. Among the most dangerous of all, however, is BASE jumping, where men and women leap from cliffs, opening their parachutes mere feet above the ground. The extreme sport has a fatality and injury rate 43 times higher than skydiving, and in a recent viral video from seasoned base jumper Rory Allen, it’s clear to see why.

BASE is an acronym for the various perches from which a jumper can leap: buildings, antennas, spans (bridges), and the Earth itself. In the last six years, Rory Allen has tried them all, but his favorite remains cliff jumping. According to Allen, one of his latest jumps nearly cost him his marriage, as his wife reached her limit nursing him back to health after his various misadventures.

After leaping from a popular BASE jumping cliff in Trento, Italy, the man opened his parachute expecting to glide safely to the ground below. Unfortunately, however, his canopy opened in the wrong direction, slinging him back into the cliff, the impact shattering his foot.

Miraculously, Allen’s parachute was so tangled in a tree growing from the cliff that he was able to call for help mid-air. He then waited calmly for two hours until emergency services finally arrived to transport him to safety.

Man Continues to Parachute From Cliffs Despite Frequent Brushes With Death

Many BASE jumpers have died in pursuit of their next adrenaline rush, and Rory Allen nearly became one of them. But even a brush with death couldn’t stop the dedicated cliff diver.

“I’ve been a base jumper since 2016, I’d been sky diving since 2007, and always saw videos and thought it looked pretty cool,” Allen explained to The Mirror. “I wanted to try it and felt confident with parachutes, and it’s the next natural progression.”

“I love it, I do it intermittently – whenever I can fit it in. I’ve probably done 100 – 150 this year,” he continued. “A lot of the time, you have to travel to do it. So I’ll go on a vacation specifically to jump somewhere and I’ll do three or four a day. Since I started, I’ve had years where I hardly jump and years where I jump a lot. I’m an opportunist with it, when I see a jump I’ll take it.”

Believe it or not, Allen’s most recent accident was a cake walk compared to those he suffered early on in his BASE jumping career. “I try to stay away from the risky ones now, but I’ve done some in the past,” he explained. “I broke my femur and my ankle in South Africa, it took me about a year to learn to walk again. It took a lot of physiotherapy.”

Unsurprisingly, neither his parents nor his wife can stand Allen’s penchant for the extreme. Leaving the cliffs and parachutes behind, however, isn’t even an option. “I was doing this before I met my wife, so it’s part of what she signed up for I guess. … It’s a hard thing to give up for sure, it provides something that nothing else can equal.”