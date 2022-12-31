Man Riding Bike at Lincoln Memorial Falls Through Ice Amid Freezing Temperatures: VIDEO

Frigid temps have set in all across the country as some massive cold fronts move through the US. However, that does not mean that everything is completely frozen, a fact that one man found out the hard way when trying a now-viral stunt at the Lincoln Memorial.

It’s rarely a good idea to walk on iced-over water unless you are absolutely certain it is frozen through. This also means that it is not a very good idea to ride a bike over a frozen body of water, either.

Thankfully, this man is only facing a stuck bike and likely a bruised ego. This comes after breaking through the surface of the Lincoln Memorial pool while riding a bike across the frozen surface. A video clip shared by Fox News on Instagram shows the bizarre moment.

Thankfully, The Memorial’s Pool Is Incredibly Shallow

As the video begins, we see the bike rider moving across the ice. The man is seemingly unaware of the potential dangers this could bring. The video soon changes to after the bike rider falls through the surface. The rider is struggling to find his footing in the water. All while trying to figure out a way to pull the bike from the now-jagged ice.

It’s not an easy task, either, the video shows. The man finds himself standing in the 30-inch deep water while he struggles with the bike. Eventually, he just begins pulling it to the edge while very likely regretting his recent choices.

Three Perish After Falling Through Ice on Frozen Arizona Lake

Icy waters may seem solid this time of year, however, it is not a wise decision to walk across the often delicate frozen surface unless professionals okay the thickness. Unfortuanealty, events like this can lead to a tragedy like what happened Monday afternoon (December 26) in Arizona.

According to reports, deputies arrived at the scene at around 3:30 p.m. attempting to rescue the two men and one woman from the bone-chilling waters.

“Responding Deputies and Fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” reads a statement.

The three victims were identified recently to be 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. The woman who was recovered during the initial efforts is identified as Haritha Muddana, Narayana’s wife. Gokul was a family friend, reports note.