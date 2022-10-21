Man Terrified to Find Giant Python in Bathroom at 3 AM: PHOTO

We’ve all had an unexpected nighttime visitor or two. You wake up in the middle of the night, groggily making your way down the hall and into the bathroom or kitchen only to find a cockroach, or maybe even a mouse, skittering across the floor.

Though not exactly a welcome sight, they’re small pests and easy to remove from your home. But imagine going through these same motions and instead of finding an insect, you discover a 5-foot python fast asleep in your bathroom window. Sounds like a bad dream, right? Well, for one Australian man, it was a horrifying reality.

Without a second thought, the man called Snake Rescue Sunny Coast, a Queensland snake capture and relocation service that, thankfully, operates 24 hours a day.

Professional snake catcher, Ryan Fuller, then made his way out to the home. Upon arriving, he snapped a few pictures of the python before safely removing it from the windowsill.

“3 a.m. bathroom surprise,” Fuller wrote in the caption of his Facebook post sharing the encounter. “After coming in through a door that was left open for a dog, Mr. Python didn’t make it far before curling up and taking a quick nap above the toilet.”

In a subsequent interview with Newsweek, Fuller explained that, although the python’s behavior seems strange, it’s not all that uncommon. “Snakes will often come inside looking for shelter or out of curiosity,” he said. “This is a pretty common occurrence and is why we recommend people keep their doors closed.”

Snake Catcher Warns to Steer Clear of Pythons

As Australia is in the Southern hemisphere, they’re preparing for summer rather than winter. As such, snake encounters are increasing in regularity. “Heading into summer, it becomes pretty common for us to start receiving late-night and early-morning calls to snakes that have made their way inside someone’s house,” Fuller explained.

That said, the snake finding its way into the bathroom is on the unusual side. Pythons are more commonly found on “the roof of your house or shed,” according to Ryan Fuller.

“We received a call at 3 a.m. from a man who was house-sitting/dog-sitting,” Fuller recalled. “He was told to leave the back door open for the dog to be able to go in and out of the house as he pleased. But this also allowed the carpet python to freely wander into the house.”

“He was surprised to find the python sleeping on the bathroom window sill with the window sills contents knocked onto the ground and into the toilet,” he continued.

Though an intimidating size, pythons aren’t poisonous. That said, that doesn’t mean they’re harmless. On the contrary, they have a powerful bite and can even eat small pets whole. But as long as they aren’t provoked, pythons are surprisingly harmless.

“Although a bite can still be pretty painful, they aren’t really considered dangerous,” Fuller said. “Larger species can and will eat small cats and dogs though. The snake itself didn’t pose any danger but most people don’t like native wildlife wandering through their houses unchecked.”