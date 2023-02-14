Map Shows Locations of 5 UFOs Shot Down While NORAD General Makes Statement

It’s been a wild and confusing week on several fronts, that’s for sure. Though it doesn’t quite seem to be as big of news as it should be. However, recent stories of UFOs being shot down from the skies above the U.S. and Canada probably deserve some attention. The White House has confirmed the presence of UFOs. But they have yet to go too far in depth about the bigger picture of what it all means.

The string of UFO sightings dates back to February 1st. That’s when a Chinese surveillance balloon was confirmed to be cruising above South Carolina. The balloon was shot down on February 4th. That was only just the beginning though. A Twitter account labeled “Live Crisis Intel” shared a map yesterday. That map details another UFO that was shot down in Northern Alaska on Friday. It details additional UFOs shot down this past Saturday as well. One of them was in the Yukon Territory over Canada and on the Montana/Canada border. The object shot down in Montana was described as a “radar anomaly.” However, after it was reportedly shot down, no object has been detected on the ground.

Additionally, the White House confirmed another flying object was shot down above Luke Huron, Michigan on February 12th. Besides that confirmation though, the White House has not provided a lot of additional details.

Weather Balloon Believed To Be A Part Of Broader Chinese Surveillance

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry seemed to confirm rumors by claiming it was an “unmanned Chinese civilian airship.” However, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Press Secretary for the Pentagon did seem to agree. He said it wasn’t likely the aircraft was a civilian-powered operation. “I can assure you this was not for civilian purposes. We are 100 percent clear about that,” he said. He also added that any responsible nation would have notified our government before sending an aircraft into our nation’s sovereign air space. U.S. officials have confirmed that they believe the surveillance balloon was part of a bigger program being run by the Chinese government.

General Glen VanHerk (pictured above) is the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). He spoke to the media on Sunday about the ongoing events. He confirmed that NORAD has been on heightened alert since the first UFO popped up at the beginning of the month. “We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in interceptions,” he said.

More Details From General Glen VenHerck Regarding Recently Downed UFOs

Additional details from General VanHerck provide more context for the situation.

In his unsettling statement, Air Force General Glen VanHerck hinted that “We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” VanHerck said ominously.

When asked whether he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for three unidentified flying objects shot down by U.S. warplanes this month, VanHerck replied, “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.”

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” he continued.