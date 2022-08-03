Massachusetts Man Calls the Fire Department To Rescue Beloved Custom $1,000 Fishing Rod and Reel

A man in Massachusetts enlisted the help of the local fire department to rescue his expensive fishing equipment after it accidentally sank to the bottom of a lake. Now, I know what you’re thinking, and this isn’t the utter waste of resources that I initially thought it was. Anthony Parnos was fishing at a lake outside of Boston when he went to cast his line. The hook got caught on the bag holding his $1,000 rod, reel, and bait, flinging it into the water. It then sank to the bottom.

Parnos didn’t immediately call the fire department to have them do a search and rescue on his fishing equipment, though. He tried to get it out himself at first but to no avail. He posted the story in full on Facebook a few days after the incident. According to Parnos, inside that bag was an “F5 Ghost Code 800XH with a Shimano Tranx 301 and tied on was a Pizz Swimbaits Merc’d Beast Wake.” It just sounds expensive.

On July 6, Parnos saw a local news story about the Cambridge Fire Department locating a woman’s wedding ring at the bottom of the Charles River while doing a routine training exercise. This gave Parnos an idea. He contacted his local fire department in Natick, Massachusetts, and explained the situation. At first, they told him to try magnet fishing, but that didn’t work.

On July 27, Parnos wrote, “I received a message from the Natick FD in Facebook Messenger that the dive team was to be performing a training exercise on the pond where I lost my rod and that they would try and locate my lost setup after they completed their training exercise.”

Parnos joined the firefighters at the lake, providing them with lunch as a token of his gratitude, he wrote. The firefighters completed their exercise, then went down to search for the equipment. According to Parnos, they found it in under 30 minutes.

“I am so thankful to the Natick FD,” Parnos wrote. “They are an amazing bunch of guys and were more excited than I was when they found it. I’m pretty sure they were more excited about finding my setup than they were performing their routine training exercises which involved pulling mannequins from 15-20’ of water.”

He continued, “In speaking with the Chief of the Natick FD today I learned that the scenario that I presented was a GREAT training exercise for the Natick FD, thankfully the scenario was not a life or death one but it provided the Natick FD with every other aspect of a real life ‘rescue’, an eyewitness with a point of reference where something went down in a pond.”

All said and done, this was an interesting opportunity for the fire department to get more training, and for Parnos to retrieve his prized rod and reel. No harm, no foul, and everyone’s happy in the end.