massachusetts-rescuers-finally-wrangle-raccoon-to-remove-peanut-butter-jar-stuck-on-its-head

Not all heroes wear caps. And earlier this week, a group of Massachusetts rescuers was able to wrangle a raccoon that had a major problem.

The Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared details about the misadventure. “This raccoon wasn’t feeling too smooth (or chunky for that matter) after getting his head stuck in a peanut butter jar,” the center shared. It also noted that the animal lost its ability to find food on its own while the jar was on its head.

“Despite this set back he was still able to challenge our rescue team to a difficult game of hide and seek,” the center continued. The raccoon managed to escape containment and hid in the woods under thick briar. Although the team lost sight of the animal on the first day, a nearby homeowner was able to keep an eye out and called the center back on site the next day. “Determined to not loose him again the group braved the thorns and was able to follow him back to his den. Crouched under the thicket they waited for the raccoon to emerge from his hiding place.”

The Center then shared that with the help of grabbers, the crew was able to reach down and pry the plaster jar off the animal’s head. “The raccoon stuck his head out for a breath of fresh air before returning to the safely of his den. Luckily the jar hadn’t caused any trauma to his neck.”

Although the raccoon was fortunate in the situation, the center said that this kind of situation is happening more frequently because the animals get into trash. “Please remember to secure bins tightly and wash out containers and jars completely so they don’t attract unwanted diners.”

Minus Nantucket, Raccoons Are Common and Abundant Throughout Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, raccoons are both common and abundant throughout the state of Massachusetts. The only place that they don’t frequent I sin Nantucket.

The state reports that raccoons are highly adaptable and have numerous habitats. This includes agricultural land, forests, wetlands, and neighborhoods. The animal’s diet is pretty simple. Insects, crayfish, crabs, mussels, turtles and their eggs, injured waterfowl, and muskrat kits.

However, while they are mainly harmless and nocturnal, raccoons may carry a number of diseases, including rabies. Other diseases that the animal may carry are canine distemper and roundworm.

Massachusetts also recommends various ways to avoid conflict with raccoons. Securing garbage cans and don’t feed or try to pet the animals. It’s also recommended that humans feed their pets indoors to avoid the raccoons invading their pet’s food source. It’s also noted that humans should try to protect livestock. “Keep livestock such as rabbits and chickens in secure enclosures that prevent entry from above and below.”