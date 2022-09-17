Massive Black Bear Breaks Into Home, Steals Snacks From Fridge: VIDEO

Day by day, the weather is getting cooler and the nights are getting longer as summer slowly fades into autumn. For us, the turn of the season marks the arrival of tasty fall treats like pumpkin spice lattes and hand-picked apples. And believe it or not, black bears have a similar fall ritual.

During the months of September and October, black bears (and other bear species) go into “hyperphagia,” in which they aggressively seek out food. Their mission? Gain as much weight as possible before the cold winter months and hibernation.

Now, anyone who’s ever been camping knows that it’s vital to take steps to protect food from curious bears in the woods, especially when the local bears could be in the midst of their annual feeding frenzy. But typically, once you’re back home, you no longer have to worry about a potential bear burglary.

In the weeks of late summer/early fall, however, it’s not a bad idea to take an extra step or two to keep your home bear-free, particularly if you live in an area with a heavy bear population. This is a lesson TikTok user DadKnowsEverything learned the hard way.

Hungry Black Bear Steals Food Straight From the Fridge

In the TikTok video, the man walks into the entryway of his home, his front door thrown wide open. And just outside the door, a black bear has made himself right at home, ironically lying right next to a bear welcome mat.

The bear happily munches on what appears to be a frozen burrito, refrigerator shelves and food wrappers littering the ground around him. “Hey buddy,” the man says, casually approaching the open door. “I’m just gonna close this.”

The man then turns the camera, walking back through his house toward the kitchen, where he shows an almost completely empty freezer, the door hanging open. “Black Bear stole some sh-t!!” DadKnowsEverything wrote in the caption. “Call the police there’s been a burglary!!”

Given the circumstances, it’s fair to say the black bear’s behavior is nothing short of astonishingly impressive. First of all, he managed to get the door open without damaging it. He then walked through the house, again without causing damage, opened the freezer, took the food he wanted, and brought it back outside to enjoy.

Short of closing the door behind him, I’d say the black bear, though technically a thief, was polite as could be. Bears eat up to 20 hours a day this time of year, desperate to build up enough mass to make it through hibernation safely. The door was unlocked and there was a welcome mat with his face on it! Practically an invitation, if you ask me.