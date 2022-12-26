Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck

Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.

“As a large white hake came onboard, it regurgitated a recent eight-legged meal right in front of Eric,” NOAA reported. “We heard an excited shout. Expecting a large halibut, we peered around the corner to see Eric excitedly holding the small animal. “We’ve preliminarily identified it as a glowing sucker octopus, a small deepwater bio-luminescent species.”

Captain Hesse said the animal was on his bucket list of animals of species to catch. The octopus species thrive in the deeper depths of the Northwest Atlantic Ocean throughout the coast of New England and Maine. The octopus was caught as part of an NOAA fish stock survey. Data from this survey into stock assessments and use to answer questions about species distribution shifts and ecosystem dynamics.

Glow In The Dark Octopuses Are Magical Looking

A previous video of another similar species of octopus from an aquarium showcases just how magical looking these crazy little creatures are.

Massive Octopus Hauled From Hawaii Breaks State Record

Michael Matsunaga was using a squid as bait back in August. Coincidentally enough his brother caught the previous state record back in 2000. It weighed 19 pounds, but the new state record weighs almost 26 pounds. However, it was just a small one compared to some other similiar species that can weigh up to 600 pounds. The animals are difficult to catch with traditional fishing methods because they are highly intelligent.

Octopuses Seen Slinging Shells At One Another In Wild Video

The fascinating video was taken in Australia where two octopi were seen using their tentacles to hurl rocks at one another in some sort of underwater duel. In the astonishing footage, the octopuses can be seen gathering silt, shells, and algae in their tentacles. They then throw their chosen weapon at their competition using jet propulsion.

Octopus Hunting Techniques Showcased In Fascinating Video

Researchers dropped different types of prey into the tank and observed how the highly intelligent hunted accordingly.

A brief summary of the species hunting tactics was published: