Massive Moose Runs Down Terrified Brown Bear: VIDEO

Watch as this moose cow has a brown bear running away at full-speed, eventually making the bruin crash straight through a window.

It’s rare to see a brown bear run from something. But if you’re going to kick it into high gear for self-preservation, an adult moose is about the best reason to do so. These gigantic ungulates are no pushovers, prey animal or not. In fact, moose are one of the most dangerous animals in North America and responsible for far more injuries to humans annually than all species of bears combined.

So as this Canadian clip shows, once a moose cow gets going and starts stomping those hooves, it is time to clear out. As for why she is so fiercely pursuing this coastal brown bear, well, listen to the beginning of the footage posted by bobbydigitalFTW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHix_MP87PQ Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Moose chases bear (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHix_MP87PQ)

Hear that distinct bleating? That could be a moose calf! Chances are there’s one over near the brush and small outbuilding where this chase began. And this mother is in full-on protection mode as she fiercely defends her young from a giant predator.

Moose calves are a favorite prey of brown bears. They’re easy targets when mom isn’t around. But if she is, the risk isn’t worth it, as those immense hooves can easily bludgeon an inexperienced bear to death.

The presence of a calf would also explain why this bear decided to attempt a juke and turn back toward the direction they came from. In any other scenario, risking trampling wouldn’t be worth it. If there’s a potential meal/calf close by, however, then a hungry bear will take that chance.

But as the footage clearly shows, this brown bear simply isn’t looking to get stomped by a moose.

Moose vs Brown Bear is a Tossup

The presence of a calf would also explain the behavior of the cow herself. Pursuing a bears isn’t without its own risks, and protecting her offspring would be a prime reason to put herself on the line and chase off the predator.

Without being able to lay eyes on a calf, however, there is another possibility. This may simply be a young, spry cow who doesn’t feel like becoming prey herself. Moose make a variety of noises and calls, and will continue to make a similar bleating-trumpet to when they were calves into adulthood. What we’re hearing could also be this young cow trumpeting as she fights back.

Either way, pit a 600-800 pound moose cow against a 300-500 pound brown bear, and it’s never going to be a sure victory for the predator. The largest deer species on the planet, adult moose have very few enemies capable of taking them down.

For more on their capabilities, see our Bull Elk vs Bull Moose: Who’s Winning? next.