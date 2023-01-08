Massive Rogue Wave on Miami Beach Knocks People Down, Leaves 6 Injured in Shocking Video

An area in Miami Beach was completely destroyed after a sneaker wave knocked down bridges and swept several people into the ocean.

The now-viral video shows Miami Beach’s South Point Park in shambles as the sneaker wave rolled through. A total of six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. The account that posted the video, Nature Is Metal, stated that a sneaker wave (aka king wave or rogue wave) is a large, unexpected, and unusually strong wave. This type of wave can be dangerous due to it catching people and objects off guard, and then sweeping them out to sea.

“They can also cause damage to coastal structures and pose a hazard to ships,” Nature is Metal explained. “Sneaker waves are often larger and more powerful than the surrounding waves, and they can occur without warning.”

A sneaker wave, much like the one at Miami Beach, can be caused by a variety of factors, including storms, currents, and the shape of the coastline. “It’s important to be cautious and aware of your surroundings when near the ocean, as sneaker waves can be deadly,” Nature is Metal added.

As a result of the massive wave, the Miami Beach Fire Rescue also ended up raising two red flags. This was for a high surf advisory. This warned the public that it wasn’t safe to go into the water at the time.

The Victims of the Miami Beach Massive Wave Reportedly Experienced Injuries in Arms and Legs

A witness to the Miami Beach incident took pictures. Among the images captured included those showing victims with cuts on their arms and legs. One of the victims ended up with a head injury.

“I have never seen the water this turbulent, ever,” a Miami Beach resident, William Schachte also told WSNV. Schachte stated that he and another witness, Tim Carr, saw the rough beach conditions from their condo building. They decided to bike down to the park to take a look at the damage.

“I was really kind of shocked,” Carr stated. “It’s kind of the perfect storm between king tides this month and, I think, the remnants of [Hurricane] Ian.”

Miami Beach Ocean Rescue units jumped into the water to save people who had fallen in. Some people were pushed into nearby rocks. One surfer explained that the rescues were not easy. “The current is pulling out; there was no way to swim in,” the surfer said. “The lifeguard really saved me and got hurt in the process, he did, and I really appreciate it, man.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson, Erika Benitez, further explained more details about what happened on the beach. “It is highly recommended that beachgoers understand the dangers associated to king tide, like rip currents and high surf conditions, which can be very dangerous and at times deadly.”