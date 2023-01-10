Massive, Soul-Eating Saltwater Crocodile Caught on Camera Swimming: WATCH

Few creatures carry a more intimidating face than saltwater crocodiles as this wild underwater footage shows.

When it comes to the animal kingdom, few families are more iconic than crocodilians. Those of us living in America’s southeast are well-accustomed to our American alligators, though they remain misunderstood. Travel down to the southernmost areas of Florida, and you’ll find the only place on the planet where alligators co-exist with crocodiles in the wild, too.

Which leads us to their saltwater dwelling kin, the American crocodile. Though also misunderstood, we humans have plenty of reason to fear these magnificent, massive beasts. Male American crocs can reach an astounding 20+ feet in length, though their average in the wild is around 14 feet. Which is still wildly intimidating, to be sure – especially when one is coming right at you under water.

This is exactly the case in some of the latest footage from Oceanography on Twitter, which showcases a “Massive saltwater crocodile casually swimming.” As for that “soul-eating” appearance, this comes courtesy of the third eyelid crocs possess. It’s a membrane that slides across their eye when they submerge in order to protect the eyeball from harsh saltwater exposure. Take a look:

Massive Saltwater Croccodile casually swimming pic.twitter.com/3LZ6xxQrn7 — Oceanography (@Oceanographyy) January 10, 2023

Some humans feel entirely in their element underwater, like the marine biologists I know and respect. Others like myself, however, know their place is on land. Which is why, even after closely examining this clip to see that another diver in the foreground looks to be about the same size as this crocodile, the sight is no less intimidating (or glorious, depending on how you rate your wildlife).

Want to Spot an American Crocodile For Yourself? Head to Everglades National Park

If this clip has you itching to see a crocodile in the wild for yourself, then there’s one prime destination for us Americans.

Down in the Florida Everglades, you’ll not only find American alligators, but American crocodiles, too. It is, as stated, the only place on Earth where both crocodiles and alligators live in the same place. At the southernmost end of the American alligator’s range, American crocodiles live in the coastal brackish waters where their saltwater habitat meets the freshwater habitat of alligators. And having these two iconic crocodilian species co-existing in Everglades – and nowhere else – is just one of the many fascinating wildlife facts Everglades National Park boasts.

Be sure you know how to tell these crocodilians apart when you get down there, too. They may seem identical at first glance, but always look at the snout when spotting crocodilians.

American alligators have a broad, uniform U-shaped snout. American crocodiles have a thin, V-shaped snout with jutting teeth, as the footage above shows.

For the best places to spot both species, see our Top 10 Things to Do in Everglades National Park next.