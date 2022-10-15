Massive Toad Tries to Swallow Bird Whole: VIDEO

Have you ever taken on a meal that is ten times the size of your stomach and then halfway through the dish, you regret your decision? If so, you’ll sympathize with this toad that decided to chow down on a bird likely as big as or bigger than its entire body.

The amphibian, which appears to be a typical American toad, seemed to have just secured its meal, fighting to keep all of the bird’s limbs inside of its mouth. Whether the toad would be able to digest such a meal is up for debate. But it looked pretty satisfied with its conquest.

Not surprisingly, the video appeared on the notorious Instagram account, Nature Is Metal, which frequently posts clips and pics of animals in gruesome or incredible situations.

“People who say ‘it is impossible,’ should not interrupt those who are trying to make it possible,” the account captioned the clip.

The video originated from an Instagram user who has collected quite a few brutal and intense animal videos, themselves. Known as Stone Lequerique, the user has shared close-ups of monstrous alligators, rattlesnakes, cobras, humongous turtles and more.

Just before Lequerique’s video featuring the Hungry, Hungry Toad, the self-claimed animal addict posted a clip of his Arizona black-tailed rattlesnake stretching her fangs in a massive yawn following a satisfying meal. No doubt this reptile would have enjoyed chowing down on the equally ravenous toad. For this little lady, she would have had two meals in one.

Equally Bizarre Toad Turns Heads on National Park Service’s Instagram

Another amphibian that caught Instagrammers’ attention appeared on the National Park Service’s account. Staring straight at the trail cam, the toad’s eyes seemed almost hypnotic, harkening back to a certain adult animation show that featured a very similarly spooky creature.

As it turns out, the amphibian is actually a Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius), or the Colorado river toad, one of the largest toads in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm).

“Will it hypnotize you with its large oscillating multicolored eyes?” the Park Service joked, adding “MUST SHARE TOAD FACTS.”

According to the National Park Service, Colorado river toads are most active during the southwest’s rainy season, from May to September, and tend to be nocturnal during the summer. In this case, this mesmerizing animal seemed to have stumbled upon one of the NPS’ cameras while hunting for some grub (literally).

In addition to its strange nighttime performance, these toads are actually pretty toxic, only adding to its hypnotizing effect.

“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin,” the NPS explained. “It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes, no licking.”