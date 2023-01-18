Meet Zeus, a Wolf Hybrid Who’s Part Wolf, Husky and German Shepherd

When you go to an animal shelter, you’ll likely find all sorts of dogs— from labs to terriers to beagles. However, one New England family had to do a double take when they visited their local shelter. As it turns out, the “dog” in question wasn’t actually a dog. Instead, they discovered a wolf-hybrid named Zeus.

According to reports, Zeus was staying at a shelter known as the Potter League for Animals in Middleton, Rhode Island. He had been a resident at the shelter since the beginning of 2023.

“Zeus is about as fine a canine specimen as you could possibly imagine. He is wonderfully magical to watch as he walks,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post in January. “His movements are mesmerizing, and he looks like he just walked out of a scene from Twilight (yes, we just went there). He is incredibly affectionate and silly, and loves to be pet, snuggled, and loved on.”

Zeus, who’s a one-third wolf, one-third Husky, and one-third German Shepherd, had no problems getting attention from potential owners. However, it was complicated since it’s illegal to own these hybrids in Rhode Island and surrounding states, according to the shelter.

The Potter League said Zeus’ previous owner, and the breeder confirmed that Zeus was part-wolf. However, they’re still awaiting DNA results.

Despite the red tape involved, Zeus got his forever home. The shelter revealed over the weekend that he’s now “found his happily ever after” with his new owner named Ron.

Wolf pup goes viral on Tik Tok for massive size

“Thank you to everyone who shared Zeus far and wide! We are truly humbled and moved by the support and the love everyone showed Zeus the last few weeks,” the shelter said. “And we promise once the DNA comes back, we will let you all know the results.”

Meanwhile, in Florida, one veterinarian has gone viral on Tik Tok after they posted an adorable clip of a wolf-hybrid puppy.

After TikTok user @Dr_Lindsaybutzer shared the @dr_lindsaybutzer Wolf Hybrid puppy! • #wolf #wolfhybrid #wolfpuppy #wolfhybridpuppy #wolfpuppies #wolves #wolfdog #animals #wolfhusky #wolfhuskypups #wolfpack #veterinarian #floridaveterinarian #dogsofttiktok #animalsoftiktok #fyp ♬ One Kiss – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa ” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>cute clip of a wolf-hybrid known as Syrus, the clip went viral as users were stunned to see the size of the pup. Check out the video below to see why you’ll want one of these beautiful creatures as soon as possible.

“He is a stunning and a huge baby!!” wrote one user, while someone else added, “What a beautiful face!”

While adorable, taking in a wolf-hybrid isn’t something someone should take lightly. According to experts, they are a challenging breed to take care of, sadly resulting in thousands of them being abandoned, left in shelters, or euthanized.

Like any pet, it’s important to do your research and make sure the breed is legal in your state.