Meteorite Sonic Boom Caught on Camera in Texas

Officials at NASA have revealed that a loud sonic boom heard in Texas last week resulted from a meteorite slamming into Earth.

At the time, the meteor, weighing nearly 1,000 pounds and measuring two feet wide, crashed into an area in South Texas last Wednesday. According to reports from NASA, the meteor disintegrated as it plunged through the atmosphere to its landing spot near McAllen, Texas. The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. local time.

In addition, someone’s home security camera captured the wild moment the sonic boom happened due to the meteor. Reports indicate that the boom was so loud that it startled animals in the area and even shook the camera.

Heres how it sounded like north mission pic.twitter.com/F0k4gjqjVV — audeez (@disdikmark) February 16, 2023

While the footage shows an average yard, things quickly turn scary when the sonic boom hits, shaking the camera and scaring off the nearby birds.

After the incident, NASA released a statement to quell the public’s concerns.

Meteorite causes roaring sonic boom, NASA releases statement

“Although meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, they slow as they travel through the atmosphere, breaking into small fragments before hitting the ground. Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public,” the space agency wrote in a statement.

NASA also posted an official report of the incident and a map showing where they thought pieces of the meteor probably landed.

According to the National Weather Service located in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley, multiple people reported a possible meteor in the sky at the time. The weather agency also said that a Geostationary Lightning Mapper captured the flash from the meteor just before 5:30 p.m.

The lightning mapper satellite examines lightning from space. In a social media post, the weather agency said there was no thunderstorm activity in the area when the meteor crashed into Earth.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, he was informed by air traffic controllers in Houston that two aircraft reported that they also saw a meteor in the sky near the McAllen area.

“The meteor seen in the skies above McAllen is a reminder of the need for NASA and other organizations to increase our understanding and protection of Earth, to combine scientific and engineering expertise to advance human space exploration, to integrate terrestrial and planetary research for furthering our understanding of the solar system, and to promote successful space missions by mitigating risk,” NASA said.

According to reports, one to two small meteors come into Earth’s atmosphere above America every year and break into chunks that hit the ground, turning them into meteorites.