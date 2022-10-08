Michigan Cat Breaks World Record, Named ‘Tallest Domestic Cat’

A cat in Michigan named Fenrir was awarded a very special honor recently. He officially broke the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat. Fenrir stands 18.8 inches tall, surpassed only by his older brother, Arcturus, who stood more than 19 inches tall before his tragic death in a house fire in 2017.

Fenrir, the 2-year-old Savannah cat, lives in Farmington Hills, Michigan with his human, Dr. William Powers, who says, despite his size, Fenrir loves being held like a baby. Dr. Powers specialized in HIV treatment and general health for the LGBTQ+ community, and he says he couldn’t find anyone in Michigan who would hire him. Because he opened up his own practice, he can have his cats in his office all day. He told CNN that they make great therapy animals for his patients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f468oct9L68&ab_channel=GuinnessWorldRecords Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tallest cat living – Guinness World Records (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f468oct9L68&ab_channel=GuinnessWorldRecords) Video Courtesy of Guinness World Records on Youtube

Dr. Powers used his previous World Record-holding cats for fundraising events for Detroit animal shelters. He offered photos and meet and greets with the famous cats for a fee. That money would then go directly to the shelters. Now, with Fenrir holding the title, he’s offering the same opportunities to raise funds for shelters, using his cat’s incredible size for good.

Savannah cats are usually much larger than regular domestic breeds. They are crosses between a domestic cat and an African serval. “He just grew and grew like Clifford the Big Red Dog,” said Powers in a Guinness World Record interview. Fenrir comes from a long line of record-holders. In addition to his brother late Arcturus, Dr. Powers owned Cygnus, a Maine Coon who held the longest tail record before his death in the 2017 fire. Currently, Powers also owns Altair, the subsequent record-holder for the longest tail on a living domestic cat. His tail measures 16.07 inches.

Tallest Living Domestic Cat Comes From Long Line of Record-Holders

Savannah cats are usually pretty large, standing at 14 to 17 inches tall. But Fenrir is much taller at almost 18.8 inches. Powers says he’s also “ravenously” hungry. He’s had to put Fenrir on a diet because he’s getting too big, at least sideways.

But height-wise, he can definitely do things that other cats can’t. “When we were trying to take some pictures of him, we had to shut some of the other cats out of the room, and Fenrir decided he didn’t want to be in the room anymore,” Powers recalled. “So he stood on his hind legs and opened the door.”

According to Powers, Fenrir is still growing, as he’s only 2 years old. Apparently, people mistake him for a wild cat. “This can actually scare people, and they back away from him in fear,” Powers told Guinness World Records, “but once I explain that he’s a therapy cat and very friendly, people are thrilled to walk up to him.”