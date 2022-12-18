mind-boggling-ice-formation-leaves-rock-suspended-midair-at-acadia-national-park

A strange ice formation at Acadia National Park left a rock seemingly hovering in thin air, leaving folks scratching their heads. Ice left the rocks in a bizarre, mushroom-like pose, and one reporter wanted to get to the bottom of the natural phenomenon. Aislinn Sarnacki, a writer for the Bangor Daily News, did a deep dive into various types of nature-made ice sculptures.

Sarnacki discovered a wide variety of odd naturally occurring ice formations and detailed them in an article for the Bangor Daily News. Her first example is a “slush ball.” A “slush ball,” is a conglomerate of snow and ice particles that forms from the wind and waves lashing the shorelines of lakes. Then there’s an “ice pancake.” It’s a circular, flat piece of ice that can occasionally be seen on top of rivers and streams. It gets its shape from being pushed around by the current and hit against other objects.

“Rotten ice” refers to advanced stages of disintegration, while “mush ice” is a floating accumulation of tiny bits of ice that still stick together somewhat. “Glare ice” is a term for reflective ice, while “skim ice” describes the initial thin layer of ice that appears on the water. Sarnacki searched for a term that might explain the ice-rock mushroom and found “candle ice.” Candle ice is defined as columns of melted ice, but this didn’t quite fit what Sarnacki was seeing.

Zeroing in on the phenomenon that created the strange ice formation

Sarnacki finally discovered “needle ice” while perusing the 2004 edition of the Encyclopedia of Geomorphology. Needle ice is more colloquially known as pipkrake. It occurs when heat escapes the ground and causes Ice crystals to grow upwards in columns. These slender spikes typically grow vertically but will often bend due to exposure to elements like wind and gravity.

When the ground temperature falls below freezing, needle ice typically starts to form within an hour. If you live in Maine, you’re likely to see a lot of it towards the end of autumn, according to Sarnacki. If you see small stones suspended in midair by what looks like clear ice, chances are you’re looking at needle ice. According to “Winter: An Ecological Handbook,” this type of ice typically forms on the ground that has no snow cover. The ice grows upwards from the bottom, slowly lifting objects like stones as it does so. In some cases, this can cause damage.

A study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2021 helped crack the case. It looked at how needle ice can shift stones into patterns after multiple freeze-thaw cycles. The formation process looks like this: ice builds up under the stones. It then lifts and bends them before setting them back down again. If conditions are just right, regular shapes like circles or lines can form from this–shapes that look so tidy they could be manmade. Sarnacki considered the mystery solved.