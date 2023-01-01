Minnesota Grandfather Builds Grandkids Awesome 200-Foot Sledding Course Dubbed ‘Papa Bear Plunge’

In Minnesota, an inventive grandfather crafted a unique sledding course just for his grandchildren – the perfect winter retreat! Nicole Warner captured the footage of her dad, Steve, completing the course on December 19th. It then shows some grandkids testing out their luck sledding on it afterward. Inspired by their grandfather’s success they’ve christened this course “Papa Bear Plunge”.

Warner’s kids have been sledding on the hill for hours and plan to continue doing so until winter ends. Grandpa Steve is evidently proud of his grandchildren, as he reports that watching them enjoy themselves warms within him a feeling of immense pride.

It’s great that the Warners are making the most of a recent winter storm. On Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, Minnesota and its bordering areas were struck by an immense winter storm that left a large powdery snowfall in its wake. This set the stage for a prolonged regional ground blizzard with dangerously cold temperatures. Most roads became impossible to travel on due to fierce weather conditions, essentially halting any holiday trips between cities or towns within northern and central states. Thankfully, no lives were taken as this tempestuous storm passed through the region. However, travelers endured significant difficulties while trying to get around during this period of time.

This sledding course isn’t the only one to go viral recently

Ciara and her kids are making the most of their winter retreat. The 37-year-old singer posted a series of videos to Instagram Story on Friday, People reports. It showcased an exciting session of sledding with daughter Sienna Princess (5) and son Future Zahir (8). Unfortunately, Russell Wilson and Win Harrison were not partaking in the outing. Nonetheless, it looks like Ciara’s family was having a great time sledding.

In the cheerful snapshots and videos shared, Ciara was seen gliding down a wintry hill with her two children. One clip captures Ciara and her eldest son – who she shares with ex-fiancé Future – zooming on comparative red sleds through snowbanks while giggling when they almost crash into each other at the bottom of the slope.

For the excursion, the mom of three put on a beautiful tan ski suit with an accompanying white tee. She also added some glitz to her ensemble, such as lush Moncler snow boots, fluffy white mittens, and multiple gold bracelets. On the same day, Ciara also remade her look with significantly fewer clothing items in a snowy TikTok video.

“When ya cold just put some pressure on it,” the singer captioned a dancing video. In the video, she can be seen confidently striding in a black leotard and bomber jacket accessorized with a fuzzy trapper hat and matching boots. “Snow Day But Make it Fashion,” she wrote with the video.