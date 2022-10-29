minnesota-police-officer-completes-food-delivery-after-driver-hits-deer

One Minnesota police officer took on some extra duties recently. This comes after a DoorDash delivery driver hit a deer rendering his vehicle inoperable.

The Eden Prairie Police officer responded to a car versus deer accident at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Spring Road in the Minnesota town early Friday morning (October 28). Thankfully, the driver wasn’t hurt. However, the deer did a number on the vehicle and the DoorDash employee didn’t have a way to personally complete the delivery.

The Delivery Won’t Go Undelivered As An Eden Prairie Police Officer Steps In To Help!

However, the deputy on the scene of the accident was more than willing to step in and help the poor DoorDash deliverer. Bringing the food to the customer and completing the delivery.

“Early this morning, EPPD Ofc. [Eden Prairie Police Department Officer] Pantelis responded to a car vs. deer crash,” notes the October 28 Twitter post.

Early this morning, EPPD Ofc. Pantelis responded to a car vs. deer crash. The driver was uninjured, but the car was not drivable. The driver was working for @DoorDash, but now was unable to complete the delivery. Ofc. Pantelis completed the delivery to a neighboring city. pic.twitter.com/Ja89Q85P4q — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) October 28, 2022

“The driver was uninjured,” the message continues. “[But] the car was not drivable.”

The post continues on noting how this driver was working for the popular food delivery company DoorDash. However, the tweet continues, and the driver was unable to complete the delivery. This is where officer Pantelis steps in, completing the delivery “to a neighboring city.” Whether or not this officer received a tip upon the delivery is unclear.

Drivers Are Facing Peak Deer Collision Season As The Nights Get Longer And The Animals Venture Out More and More

According to reports drivers across the country are estimated to have about a 1 in 116 chance of hitting an animal. And, deer collisions make up a large portion of these accidents. Now, multiple auto insurance agencies and wildlife officials are warning drivers to remain vigilant. Warning drivers to keep a lookout for the animals entering our roadways.

“What’s happening is the onset of the breeding season,” notes Clint McCoy, a deer biologist with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Furthermore, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources notes that deer often collide with vehicles during their mating seasons. A time of year that brings the animals out and about more than usual. The heightened energy and activity lead to unpredictable appearances as the deer often wander onto roadways.

“The animals have a special gland that perceives the amount of light in a given day,” notes McCoy.

“And as the amount of light decreases, as we get into fall, the deer begin secreting hormones,” the expert adds. “The hormones eventually tell them it’s time to breed.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been a reported 100,000 deer-related incidents throughout the state over the last six years. Additionally, the officials note, that nearly half of these accidents occurred during the fall and winter months… the mating season for the animals.