MLB Pitcher Miles Mikolas Readies For Baseball Season On His Boat Fishing

As a big-time Cincinnati Reds fan, I find it hard to root for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, it’s hard not to root for a guy like Miles Mikolas. He’s a mustache-growing fastball-throwing dude nicknamed the “Lizard King” who spends his professional baseball off-season on his boat and fishing. Before we get to the fishing stories we should get to that lizard thing.

He gained the nickname back in 2011 when a video of him eating a live lizard he found in a Sprite can at an Arizona Fall League went viral online.

They call Miles Mikolas "Lizard King" because he once ate a real live lizard during a 2011 Arizona Fall League game on a bet pic.twitter.com/A8SKFecclf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 2, 2018

Mikolas was an MLB All-Star in 2018 when he went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and almost 150 strikeouts in 200 innings pitched. With spring training currently underway, he will also be pitching for Team USA during the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic.

He was born and raised in Jupter Florida along the Sunshine State’s Intracoastal Waterway. That’s where he spends much of his off-seasons. “It’s fishy out here,” he told STL Today in a recent feature-length article. “I got jigheads ready right here. Get that box of hooks out?” he says to his fishing buddy from high school. They’re aboard Miles Mikolas’s 34-foot SeaVee Z boat named “Snap Dragon.”

When asked how many fishing rods he has. He simply responds “Not enough.” Not only is his baseball career well featured on his social media feeds, and so too is his fishing prowess. He’s shared pictures of fishing with his daughter, holding an epic trophy marlin, stacking up dolphin fish and red snapper, and going on other adventures.

Miles Mikolas Talks About What He Loves About Fishing

“You’re just waiting,” he said. You’re always waiting. Any bite could be it. Any nibble could be the big one. “You never know until you set the hook into it — which is kind of exciting. You feel the nibbles and the taps and you get the take. But you’re never really sure until you set up on it. And then that’s the other part of the fun.”

He does see some similarities between fishing and baseball. “A little bit. You’re trying to fool the fish like you’re trying to fool the batter. Except you want to connect on a fish, not on a hitter. You want the fish to come tight.”

Miles Mikolas also loves the culinary and dining aspects of the full fishing experience. He grew up fishing from onshore in the area and then eventually graduated to a kayak on the nearby Loxahatchee River. Then he purchased his first boat and the adventures got even bigger.

“I like being out in nature a good bit, and I think with saltwater fishing in particular the idea of you’re really never quite sure what you’re going to catch. We’re just using shrimp but we could have hooked into literally almost anything. We caught some jacks and catfish. We could have caught snook. We could have caught redfish. We could have hooked a tarpon. We could have hooked a big grouper, a snapper. Sometimes you can tell what it is right when you hook it. Hey, it’s something small. Or, hey, it’s fighting like such and such fish. But sometimes you just never know. I’ve lost countless fish and I can only assume that I know what it was. But I’ll never know. And those are the fish that haunt you. You just go to sleep wondering.”

Fishing Is A Lesson In Patience And Optimism

When asked about the one that got away, one fish definitely stands out in particular. “The big swordfish we lost a few years ago. I know that we had a swordfish bite, and we know that it was huge. We lost it. We never saw it. So, I can only imagine that it was a tremendous fish.”

Though it looks like he more than made up for it, eventually hooking into an absolute monster of a marlin on a fishing trip back on January 31st of 2021.

Here’s to hoping Miles Mikolas stays healthy and has a solid 2023 season. And here’s to wishing him the very best of luck on the mound and on all future fishing adventures.

“Everywhere you go, it can look fishy” Miles Mikolas reminds readers. “Even in Jupiter. Oooh, that dock has got a lot of barnacles on it. I bet there is a lot of fish under there. Oooh, that bridge looks good. That sandbar. That pylon! Sometimes it’s tough because everything can look fishy. When there are mangroves just everywhere you assume that there is just fish everywhere.”