WATCH: Monkey Kidnaps Dog, Flees by Leaping Across Rooftops

Visitors at an outdoor market were stunned when a monkey snatched a small dog and ran away with it Saturday, evading the humans below by leaping from roof to roof.

The unbelievable incident took place in the city of Jaipur, India, where a bystander captured the entire scene on video. Looking up, they spotted a monkey standing on a nearby rooftop, a black and white dog clutched in its arms.

It’s unclear where the dog came from. However, given the many open windows near the roof, it’s not unlikely that the monkey pulled it from one of them.

The monkey then paused for a moment, looking down at the gathering crowd as the terrified dog attempted to free itself from the primate’s grip. Its captor remained unfazed, maintaining its unyielding grip on the puppy.

After contemplating the humans below for a moment, the monkey shifted its grip on the dog, holding it with one arm while it used the other to leap to another rooftop in a death-defying stunt. The monkey then leaps again, this time onto an even higher building, and disappears on the roof.

The fate of the frightened pup remains unknown. Many in the crowd below simply laughed at the sight, with none capable of helping the dog from such a height.

Dog Kidnappings Aren’t Uncommon Among Jaipur’s Monkey Population

Though horrifying for any dog lover to witness, such incidents aren’t all that uncommon among Jaipur’s monkeys. In addition to its massive human population of over 4 million, the city is home to Galtaji, an ancient Hindu temple complex that houses a thriving monkey colony.

The complex is so well-known for its primate population, in fact, that it’s known as The Monkey Temple.

Every year, countless tourists flock to the city to get a glimpse of the resident monkeys. Locals and those with experience with the monkeys warn those hoping to get close, however, that the monkeys aren’t as innocent as they appear. In addition to the occasional violent outburst, the Jaipur monkeys are known to steal from people.

Like any species of wildlife, monkeys aren’t inherently evil by any means. On the contrary, they’re often friendly and playful with human visitors. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t wild animals capable of wild acts.

Back in 2021, two monkeys reportedly slaughtered upwards of 250 dogs in India. Experts believe the monkey attack was in retaliation against a dog who killed one of their babies.

To kill the dogs, the primates would first kidnap them, not unlike the action displayed in the viral video above. The monkeys would then climb to the tops of buildings or trees and drop the dogs to their deaths. Eventually, wildlife officials apprehended the murderous monkeys and removed them from the area.