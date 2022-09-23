Monster 16-Foot Crocodile Attacks Handler During Live Show: VIDEO

In a now-viral video, a zoo keeper was attacked by a massive crocodile in South Africa during a live show. The 16-foot croc, named Hannibal, mauled its trainer on Sept. 10 while spectators watched helplessly. A video of the attack has gone viral.

The incident occurred at Crocodile Creek farm, located in the KwaZulu Natal province in South Africa. Sean Le Clus, the crocodile trainer, was putting on a show for the audience with two crocodiles in their pen. Le Clus was Hannibal’s caretaker for almost 30 years, but when he sat down on the croc’s back, Hannibal showed Le Clus how much he appreciated that. The massive reptile turned and bit Le Clus on the thigh.

Ironically, Le Clus made a comment before sitting on Hannibal’s back. He told the audience, “This is the only crocodile in South Africa that I can sit on his back talking.” The other crocodile lunged at Le Clus for a moment, but he stood up, shooing that croc away. Hannibal saw his moment, turned his head, and landed a single bit on Le Clus’ upper thigh.

The keeper went tumbling to the ground, luckily away from the crocodiles. The audience was horrified, rightfully so, as they’d just witnessed a terrible attack. But, people on the internet seemed to have less sympathy for Le Clus. When Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation posted the incident on Facebook, viewers flocked to the comments section.

“I have no sympathy at all. When are these people going to learn that these are wild animals,” wrote one Facebook user. Another commented, “He’s not respecting the power of that animal. I would bite him too if he were sitting on my back.” Another simply said, “No sympathy.”

There is no official report on the state of Le Clus’ injuries. The state of his confidence and ego, however? Well, you know what they say about hubris, after all.

Thousands of Crocs Send Brazilian Beach into ‘Panic’

Thousands of crocodiles took a beach vacation in Brazil recently, taking over a stretch of sand in the Pantanal Wetlands. The wetlands are “ten times the size of the Everglades and home to 10 million caimans,” wrote one Twitter user in part.

Several users on Twitter, where the video of the group of crocs was first posted, chimed in the comments to share crucial information about these reptiles. The above comment continued, “and these are yacare caimans gathering around a water hole during the dry season to fish and cool down.”

Another commenter replied similarly. “These are yacare caiman,” they wrote, “and like other crocodilians, they’re ectothermic, or ‘cold-blooded.’ To raise their body temperature, they venture onto land, exposing themselves to direct sunlight.”

The important fact to note is that there’s actually no panic and no visitors to be found on this beach at all. “This ‘beach’ is part of the Pantanal aka the largest tropical wetland, as well as perhaps the most pristine, in the world,” wrote a Twitter user named “DrWildLife.” As such, there are no beachgoers to worry about, and just an interesting view of reptiles being reptiles. You learn something new every day.