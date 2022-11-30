Moose Compilation Video Shows Them Going on Rampages: WATCH

In this video compilation posted to Facebook, we see a series of moose who are agitated taking their anger out on unsuspecting—and occasionally suspecting—pedestrians.

The first encounter shows a moose charging toward a man on a snowy road before veering out of the way at the last second. The next video depicts a man in his backyard along with his two dogs, who start running away from a huge moose. Luckily, he avoids the animal.

The next few clips show similar instances, with unsuspecting bystanders quickly dodging the mass of moose as they come hurtling toward them.

One clip shows a moose and its calf on the beach, and as they charge beachgoers, the crowd splits as if it was a scene from Jaws. Another one knocks over a biker merely by running up to the person and then turning away. Another one prods through the snow at a ski resort, while another moose batters into a car. The resulting noise sounds like a car accident.

Some of the other clips in the compilation feature a moose on a long-distance chase with someone’s dog. The moose surprisingly keeps on pace with the animal.

In another crazy clip, one skier avoids making brutal contact with the animal by skiing away from the approaching animal, barely skating by at the last second to avoid contact. A final video shows another moose ramming into a vehicle, causing a huge crack to form along the windshield.

People React to Aggravated Moose Compilation Video

Plenty of people online commented on the antics of the moose.

“Those critters sure have a temper. I would hate to be on the receiving end,” one user wrote. We definitely agree with that sentiment.

Other users were concerned that the seeming rise in aggression is because of habitat loss. “This is their territory, humans are encroaching so much into their habitat!” another person commented.

Unlike most other species of deer, these animals are solitary. They don’t form herds or live together, except for the calves who remain with their mother. However, the cow will eventually chase the moose calf away after about 18 months to force it to be alone.

Moose occupy a wide range across Canada, Alaska, New England (with Maine having the most of the lower 48 states), and New York State. Across the pond, most moose live in Scandinavian countries, the Baltic states, Poland, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The moose is a browsing herbivore. They are capable of consuming many types of plant or fruit. The average adult moose needs to consume 96 megajoules (23,000 kilocalories) per day to keep up its body weight.

They aren’t grazing animals but browsers. This means that like giraffes, they carefully select foods with less fiber and more concentrations of nutrients. Because of this, their digestive system has evolved to accommodate their comparatively low-fiber diet.