WATCH: This Moose Goes Head to Head With A Car In Wild Video

Drivers often have to stay alert to make sure they don’t hit deer or other animals darting across the road. However, it’s not often you have to worry about an animal proactively causing a collision. Moose are just different than other animals though. They’re big enough to not be intimidated by a car and volatile enough to actually charge at one if they get mad enough. It’s not even just the big antlered bull moose you have to worry about. Even the cows and calves are apparently crazy enough to go after a car.

The video was recorded by some folks who were driving down a snowy road in Norway. The moose made a run at the car like it was about to do some damage and then veered off at the last minute. They likely would have some explaining to do with the insurance company had the moose attacked their vehicle, so it’s good they had the camera rolling for proof. The people who recorded the video provided their thoughts on the whole ordeal in a quote shared by Unofficial Networks.

“The moose became angry and it looked like it was about to attack the car when it decided to just leave us alone and run away.

It was a special experience. Nothing you experience often, not even in Norway. An attack would have caused great damage to our car, and luckily he ran away instead.”

Rare Moose With Blonde Coat Spotted In Alaska

While a moose tussling with a car might be a rare sight, it’s not quite as rare as the unbelievably amazing blonde moose that was photographed in Alaska a while back. It had beautiful blonde hair, a great big rack, and looked absolutely majestic in the pictures. And no, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton.

According to People Magazine, blonde moose don’t necessarily have more fun. However, I think that hypothesis might need to be looked into a little more. For science, of course. Pictures of the moose were first picked up by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. There are an estimated 175,000 – 200,000 moose in Alaska. None of them look anywhere near as spectacular as this one though. The khaki-colored moose has already been nicknamed “Big Blondie” by fans on social media. Photos of the moose were first posted to Facebook on January 13th. The images quickly went viral, racking up thousands of comments, shares, and reactions.

Mike Taras, a Wildlife Education and Outreach Specialist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game seems to be surprised pictures of the blonde moose got so much traction. He believes it’s because of “a combination of its unique color and the fact that maybe other people around the country aren’t used to seeing moose as we are around here.”