moose-spotted-in-new-mexico-in-extremely-rare-sighting

There’s a moose on the loose roaming around New Mexico, officials say. The young bull moose is seen in video footage. Moving around a field, looking perfectly at home in the unusual setting. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish notes that this young moose is very likely the same one that was spotted in Taos Pueblo just last month.

A Moose In New Mexico? It’s Not A Common Sight!

According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there has only been a handful of these large animals spotted in the area over the last decade. Each one of these spottings over the last 10 years involves younger male moose. These animals are very likely in search of a breeding area. They may even be searching for a new habitat in which to live.

However, the New Mexico area is far from the ideal spot for a young bull moose to do something like this. These large animals typically require cool climates and wetter areas. So spots near rivers and streams are typically where an animal such as this one would likely reside. New Mexico’s northern neighbor is a far more suitable match for an animal like a moose.

New Mexico officials work tirelessly to encourage moose to return to the cooler Colorado climate once they are spotted in the southern state. This is the farthest south that a moose has been spotted in the New Mexico area. And, the New Mexico Game and Fish experts do not believe this is a sign of a moose population developing in the area.

Moose are protected in the New Mexico area, and there is no hunting season for the animals. This particular young male is well-protected and healthy, the officials explain.

Loose Moose Avoids Capture In Rapid City, S.D. For Over A Week

Tourists visiting Mt. Rushmore recently may have gotten a glimpse at something else quite amazing while visiting the Rapid City area. A moose cow has been wandering the area, evading capture as officials try to track her down. Some would say she’s leading the authorities on a wild “moose” chase!

The animal seems to have come out of nowhere, South Dakota officials say. And, officials still haven’t figured out why she chose this area. According to Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. But the state’s overall climate is typically too warm for a moose. He’s never seen one migrate so far.

“They do focus their time and their living in the northern hemisphere in large, forested areas,” Klosowski tells South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

“And they also really like cooler weather, they don’t like to be in states that have hotter weather,” he adds. “So, South Dakota, pretty warm in the summertime,” Klosowski says. “Even back in the day there likely wasn’t a very high population of moose.”