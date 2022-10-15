Moron Lays Down on Ground Inches Away From Huge Bison to Snap Pics: VIDEO

Ah, another day, another dim-witted tourist getting way too close to our wild animals. Sigh. Here, we have yet another incident involving a moronic tourist and a massive bison.

In the clip, posted by one of our favorite Instagram accounts, ‘Tourons of Yellowstone,’ viewers see a young man, probably in his ’20s, lying down as a nearby bison grazes. It looks like the bison is less than ten feet away from the tourist as he attempts to take a snap of the wild animal.

While it appears the tourist got away unscathed, the users in the comments ripped the tourist apart for his idiotic actions. “I’d pay good money to watch that bison step on his dumb a**,” one irritated user wrote.

Someone else also chimed in, “Our species is doomed,” along with a sad-face emoji.

There’s no denying that it’s been a chaotic summer for Yellowstone National Park. Following historic flooding at the beginning of peak visitor season, the park was closed as officials assessed and repaired damaged roads and bridges. But, as it reopened in phases, visitors are finding themselves in hot water with the wildlife.

In 2022 alone, bison attacked three tourists after getting too close. In May, a 25-year-old Ohio tourist was gored and hurled 10 feet into the air by a bison after getting too close to the animal.

Then, in June, a Colorado tourist was charged and gored. Then, just one day later, a Pennsylvania visitor was gored by a bull bison when she approached the animal.

Experts weigh in on increased bison attacks in Yellowstone

While the incidents shocked many people, the experts knew it was coming.

“I think that three in a row, that’s just a coincidence, but we see it every year,” said Jared Beaver, a wildlife management specialist and assistant professor in Montana State University’s Department of Animal and Range Sciences. “These days, more and more people are visiting the park, and bison numbers are at an all-time high.”

Per reports, injuries from bison are the most common injury from Yellowstone than any other wildlife. The animals can be extremely dangerous and can run three times faster than humans.

“If someone gets too close, the bison may decide to clearly set some boundaries,” said Scott Cundy, co-founder of Wildland Trekking.

Between 1978 and 1992, 56 people were injured and two died from bison attacks at the park. From 2000 to 2015, there were 25 reported injuries.

It also doesn’t help this problem considering visitors are approaching the wild animals. Half of all attacks happen when a tourist tries to snap a photo with the animal.

“They look so calm and so tame,” Beaver says. “You get people that aren’t quite familiar with the rules and that these animals are still very wild, dangerous animals.”