Moron TikToker Gets Caught ‘Throwing’ Golf Club Into the Grand Canyon

A TikToker is facing criminal charges after she posted a clip of herself tossing a golf ball and club into the Grand Canyon.

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” Grand Canyon National Park officials wrote in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, the social media influencer, who has not been named, shared a video that showed her hitting a golf ball into the 6,093 ft deep ravine. She then threw the club in after it. The user has since deleted the video.

Someone with the National Parks Service came across the posting, and authorities began an investigation into the matter. With the help of the public, the person who owns the account and presumably golfed off the cliff was located. And now, the National Parks Service is making an example out of them.

“On October 26, an individual posted a video to her personal TikTok page showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point,” said the post.

“On October 27, Grand Canyon Law Enforcement identified, located, and contacted the individual responsible for the incident,” it added.

Littering in Grand Canyon National Park or Any Other National Park is Illegal

The post went on to explain that charges and an initial court appearance are pending before noting that throwing anything over the rim of the canyon is both illegal and dangerous for “hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

People who violate the rules could end up paying a hefty fine or even end up in prison. So, recording videos of the crime is not worth the likes.

Grand Canyon National Park is home to over 2,000 species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates. And some of those creatures can only be found in that park. So, rangers take special care to protect them and their habitat. That means they absolutely no tolerance for littering or throwing objects that could potentially kill.

As the investigation continues, the NPS is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward. Testimony or information could be helpful as they prosecute.

Furthermore, the park asks everyone to keep an eye out for this kind of behavior in the future. If anyone witnesses a possible crime or acts that could risk public safety, they should contact authorities immediately.

“Please contact us by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an online form at www.nps.gov/ISB, or emailing [email protected],” the post added.