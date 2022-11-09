Moron Tourists Walk Right Up to Huge Black Bear on Bike Path: VIDEO

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how many warnings people are given. Some will just refuse to heed any concerns, putting themselves directly in the path of danger. Such as this latest clip depicting a group of “tourons” in Canada. The group is seen in the video making shockingly unwise choices as they walk along the famous Whistler bike path in Canada. Stopping just feet away from a wandering black bear.

The Instagram post begins with a couple of visitors on the bike path. These people are aptly referred to as “tourons”. A fitting name as they continue to get way too close to a wandering black bear. There’s a chance these sight-seeing “tourons” didn’t see the bear at first. However, soon we not only see the bear…but we see how dangerously close the people are getting to the wild animal.

These Hikers Dodged A Potentially Very Deadly Encounter Getting Way Too Close To A Black Bear

As the Instagram clip continues, the bear walks into the brush, but then comes back into the view of the camera. At the same time, the “tourons” follow the black bear. Eventually, we see even more people join in on the bear-watching session as each one of them walks up way too close as the bear wanders the area.

“Tourons in Whistler,” the caption on the Instagram post notes. “At the steps of a hotel when we saw people walking straight up to this bear on a bike path.”

Vermont Woman Suffers Injuries In Bear Attack

Recently, a black bear attacked a woman in the Vermont area. This was, unfortunately one of a few similar incidents to occur in the same area. The attack happened in Stratton, a town that sits in the southern vicinity of Vermont. A Fox News report states that the victim was briefly hospitalized. After the attack. Thankfully, the injuries were non-life-threatening and she was soon discharged.

The wildlife officials in the area did not expand on information on the circumstances that led to the bear attack. The state has been seeing an uptick in encounters such as this one in recent months.

“The number one cause of this dangerous, escalating behavior is Vermonters failing to secure food sources that attract bears,” explains Jaclyn Comeau who is a bear biologist at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

