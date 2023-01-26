Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.

The photo was taken by Jeff Wirth, a filmmaker, photographer, and wildlife tracker in Jackson, Wyoming. He owns and operates Stay Wild Media. He shared the photo along with a detailed caption of the scene on social media.

“A beautiful mountain lion stands by as her kitten feeds on the fresh carcass of a mountain goat. Investigating the scene, I was able to locate where the initial attack took place, drag marks over rocky terrain ending at the final feeding place you see here.

It was apparent that this family; an adult female and her two kittens, had already been feeding for 2-3 days before I came along. Biologists have known that mountain lion predation on mountain goats exists when habitats overlap but it has never been photo-documented until now.

These photos are very likely the first photo evidence of this behavior happening in the wild.”

Mountain Lions In California Ravaging Domestic Sheep and Goats

Though this may be the first time a mountain lion has been witnessed chowing down a mountain goat, the big cats routinely feed on domestic goats and sheep. In fact, a rural community in Northern California recently lost a bunch of livestock to mountain lion attacks. According to the Los Angeles Times, it’s causing tensions between those who want to protect the cats and those who want to stand up for the rights of private landowners.

Already this year, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has issued several permits authorizing ranchers to either scare off or shoot the cougars responsible for the attacks on their livelihoods. “It’s been a day-to-day, hourly kind of situation. This is the perfect mountain lion habitat. These lions belong there,” said agency spokesperson Peter Tira. “At the same time, we’re trying to be as supportive and helpful to property owners as possible.”

The department tries to encourage folks to use non-lethal measures before they authorize landowners to use lethal measures. That mostly includes hazing the cats off the property with dogs. Of the 182 depredation permits issued in California in 2021, 163 were for non-lethal measures. In only 19 of those instances were people authorized to use lethal measures to help control conflicts with cougars.

How Common Are These Attacks?

California banned mountain lion hunting in 1990. Since then, cougar populations in the state have ballooned. Nowhere else in the U.S. are there more conflicts between people and mountain lions than in California, except for perhaps Colorado which has the largest population of cougars in the country. After a 7-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in California last summer, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife had to reiterate how rare attacks on humans are. Most conflicts with big cats typically involve pets or livestock. Since 1990 there have been 22 confirmed cases of mountain lions attacking people in California. 3 of those attacks have been fatal.