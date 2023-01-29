‘Mutant Pig’ Photos Revealing Multiple Snouts Stuns the Internet

Welcoming baby piglets into the world is a common occurrence on farms. However, when one of those pigs is born with two snouts, two mouths, and two tongues, it’s going to turn some heads.

For one farmer, this sci-fi scenario turned out to be his reality. According to reports, Ramón Aguilar has never seen anything like it in all his years raising livestock.

Per reports from Jam Press, the “mutant piglet” reportedly comes from a farm in the rural region of Ucacha, in the Córdoba province of Argentina.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a piglet like this. That’s why I was so surprised,” Aguilar said in a recent interview about his peculiar pig.

He added: “I’ve seen similar cases with cows, but never pigs. That’s why it seems so rare to me.”

Mutant pig reportedly ‘doing well,’ expected to survive

Despite its odd-looking features, Aguilar said the abnormal animal is “breathing well” through its four nostrils, appears in good health, and will survive. At this time, the pig doesn’t have a name yet. In addition, a local veterinarian will check on the piglet in the coming days, Aguilar added.

While this is obviously a rare incident in the farming world, it’s not totally uncommon. For example, in 2016, a piglet went viral after being born in China with three eyes and two snouts. In addition, a baby pig named Mara Clara left people in the Philippines in awe in 2019 after seeing she had two heads, two snouts, and three eyes.

'Mutant piglet' born with two snouts baffles farmer: 'So rare' https://t.co/TCE5TMjKQC pic.twitter.com/5lkHMco1IF — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2023

In addition, residents in the rural Spanish town of Bertoa in the Galicia region were left speechless after they saw a piglet born with three eyes, two snouts, and two brains in 2017.

More recently, a mutant piglet was born with an elephant-like trunk on its head. According to reports, the creature was born as part of a litter of 12 on Friday in Gahit, on the island of Negros in the Philippines.

As seen in now-viral video footage, the piglet has a long snout-like appendage growing out of its forehead, while a second snout is visible in the normal area.

While pictures of the pig show it has the typical characteristic features of a pig, which include trotters, a snout, and a pink complexion, some features are highly abnormal.

In addition, viewers can also see the farm animal’s tongue sticking out of its mouth while its bright blue eyes pop out of its head, making it look more like a fish out of water than a farm animal.