nasa-releases-chilling-video-of-hurricane-ian-captured-from-space-station

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc along the East Coast of the United States, including the states of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

On Thursday, NASA shared a video on their Instagram page to their 83 million followers.

“Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above,” read part of the post’s caption.

“The vantage point of space, and our fleet of more than 20 Earth-observing satellites, help us provide insights and updates on hurricanes, and other extreme weather events. We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models.”

The government space program wrote that they over 20 “Earth-observing satellites” provide rapid information on severe weather.

“The video captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida earlier this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET,” NASA said.

Hurricane Ian, which has now been reduced to a tropical storm, first made landfall with Florida on Wednesday as NASA watched. However, before Florida, the hurricane left a path of destruction in its wake in the Caribbean, especially in Cuba.

Hurricane Ian Devastated Caribbean Islands Before Reaching Florida

Hurricane Ian knocked out power in all of Cuba on Tuesday. The hurricane barraged the western tip of the island and destroyed many of the country’s most important tobacco farms, according to an AP report.

Cuba’s Electric Union reported that they were currently working to restore power to the country’s eleven million residents during the night. However, they said the process would be gradual. Initially, about one million people experienced outages in the western provinces. Then, the entire grid collapsed shortly after.

Cuba has already been plagued by power outages in recent months. Moreover, Hurricane Ian hit Cuba during a financial crisis in the country. The hurricane measured as a Category 3 when it made contact. The Pinar del Río province, where the iconic Cuban cigar’s tobacco is mainly grown, suffered catastrophic damages.

Tens of thousands evacuated the area before Ian’s landfall. The storm caused massive flooding and damage to houses and trees. However, while the damage was massive, there still hasn’t been a reported loss of life.

The winds of the storms harmed a crucial tobacco farm in La Robaina.

“It was apocalyptic, a real disaster,” said Hirochi Robaina, owner of the farm that bears his name. His grandfather started the company and grew it into an international success.

Robaina posted photos on social media of the devastation: roofs collapsed and broken, cars and wagons overturned, buildings now rubble.

State media said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the most affected area.