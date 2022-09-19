NASA’s Mind-Blowing Image of Jupiter Looks ‘Painted by Van Gogh’

NASA has released a new, stunning image of our solar system’s largest planet Jupiter. The space agency shared the fantastic photo on Sunday to their official Instagram account. Now, peopled are comparing it to a famous artist and their well-known painting.

Taking to social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration informed their followers that the Juno spacecraft took the striking snap when it completed its 43rd flyby of Jupiter over the planet’s North Pole region this past July.

According to NASA, the “JunoCam” tool captured the astonishing view of vortices, which are “hurricane-like spiral wind patterns located near Jupiter’s north pole.” The image shows storms on Jupiter in different shades of blue and white. They also appear in giant whirling patterns with wavy designs between the circles.

Users compare stunning Jupiter snap to famed painting

Although NASA posted the photo less than 24 hours ago, the snap already has over one million likes. Once posted, users inundated the comment section with praise and astonishment. For instance, some users called the picture “stunning,” while others said it was “beautiful.”

In addition, one user compared the image to the iconic ‘Starry Night’ painting by Vincent van Gogh and wrote, “The starry night… is that you”. Another said, “This is literally so stunning.”

A third quipped, “Jupiter was painted by Van Gogh,” while a fourth wrote, “Absolutely amazing!”

In the caption, NASA revealed that scientist, Brian Swift, created the magnified color and contrast view of vortices using only raw JunoCam image data.

According to the space agency, when the instrument captured the pic, the Juno spacecraft was located about 16,000 miles above Jupiter’s atmosphere.

NASA also added that the intense storms on Jupiter can sometimes be over 30 miles in height and can stretch hundreds of miles wide. “With no solid surface to slow them down, the storms can last for years and have winds up to 335 miles per hour,” the caption read.

NASA’s Perseverance Rover completes major milestone

In other NASA news, the space agency’s Perseverance rover will soon complete its first set of objectives on Mars.

According to reports, the robot has collected various rock samples that it will soon leave on the surface. Space crafts will later transport those samples in other missions.

In addition, it’s been nearly a year and a half since the rover arrived at the Jezero Crater on Mars.

Instead of searching for current life, the rover is looking for any traces of life that could’ve possibly existed billions of years ago when Jezero was previously filled with a lake.

“If [Jezero’s ancient] conditions existed pretty much anywhere on Earth at any point in time over the last 3.5 billion years, I think it’s safe to say, or at least assume, that biology would have done its thing and left its mark in these rocks for us to observe,” said David Shuster, a Perseverance mission scientist from the University of California, Berkeley.