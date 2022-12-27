National Geographic Reveals Collection of 2022’s Incredible ‘Pictures of the Year’

National Geographic released its series of the most incredible photos of this year. The “Pictures of the Year” feature beautiful images from all over the world.

Of 2,238,899 submissions from NatGeo photographers, the outlet chose 118 as the top shots. The first selection was a SpaceX rocket that left a bright streak in the atmosphere in Florida’s Blue Cypress Lake.

In Utah, photographer Stephen Wilkes and his crew had to traverse through rough terrain to capture an amazing shot of Bears Ears National Monument. Wilkes reportedly shot nearly 3,000 photos over almost two days and combined 44 images to depict the sun, a full moon, and four planets aligning.

In addition, Nat Geo selected a photo of Spanish military emergency specialist Armando Salazar. The image showed him collecting samples from La Palma’s Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge eruption in the Canary Islands.

Arturo Rodriquez took a photo of Salazar doing his job as he steps across red-hot rocks and collects lava. Additionally, the image made the cover of National Geographic’s December issue of “Pictures of the Year.”

A picture of The Lincoln Memorial also made the cut. The memorial celebrated its centennial this year. Photographer Sasha Arutyunova encapsulated the tourism of the presidential monument. She uses long camera exposure to blur the tourists to create one image.

“In using a long exposure, I was trying to capture a feeling of the sea of visitors to the memorial each year while positioning the Lincoln statue as this steady constant,” she said.

Nat Geo photographers capture wondrous moments from all over the world

In a photo taken by photographer Anastasia Taylor-Lind, viewers see a mother and daughter hug. Taylor-Lind took the snap while the pair waited out Russian attacks in a bomb shelter during the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Photographer Renan Ozturk took a considerable risk when he launched his camera drone from a traveling boat.

Before, Ozturk was a passenger on the National Geographic expedition ship. At the time, it was five weeks into its journey when Ozturk decided to go and visit Greenland.

As the ship maneuvered between two icebergs, Ozturk took a chance to get the photo from the sky.

“Launching the drone from a moving boat is always a dangerous and exciting affair,” he said. “It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience to shoot such a feature.”

Photographer Katie Orlinsky used luck to get a snap of a tapir. She saw the large mammal under a harvest moon in Brazil’s Emas National Park.

The species goes back over 50 million years as one of the few surviving species of the Ice Age extinctions of megafauna. Sadly, all tapir species are either threatened or endangered.

Photographer Lynn Johnson captured the moment neuroscientists at the University of Virginia recorded the brain activity of a nine-month-old. The picture shows the baby grinning as the doctor touched his skin to activate nerve fiber responses.

A group of caribou making the journey across Alaska was taken by Photographer Katie Orlinsky. Viewers can see the herd trekking across the Kobuk River Valley. This Western Arctic herd population has sadly been dwindling over the years. It’s now at a record low of less than 200,000.

Finally, photographer Jen Guyton captured two hyenas baring teeth as their cub stands between them.