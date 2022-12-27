New Jersey Woman Catches Heron Red-Handed Stealing Goldfish From Pond: PHOTO

For a while, a New Jersey homeowner noticed her goldfish population dwindling in her backyard pond, and late at night, she finally caught the suspected heron red-handed.

Grouville resident Jeanette Isaacs had been onto the fish-nabber for quite some time when her pond population was looking a bit light. She installed a night camera so she could see who was behind the thievery. And late one night, she found the heron grabbing a midnight snack.

According to Isaacs, the occasional grazing heron isn’t a problem for her, but when the culprit kept returning for a feast each time, she became concerned for her pond life’s longevity.

“We have always had herons taking fish. We have loads of goldfish, so a few going missing to feed a heron is not a problem,” Isaacs told Jersey Evening Post. “But it’s easy pickings for them so typically they keep coming back every day.”

Isaacs shared that she does have some other security measures put in place, but they tend to be an eyesore and distract from the natural beauty of her water feature. So, she often foregoes the extra precaution.

“We have a net which we cover the pond with. It doesn’t look attractive so we only put it out when we see a heron showing an interest in the pond,” she said.

“A heron has been hanging around in the field behind the garden for a few weeks, but we didn’t see it near the garden so we didn’t net the pond,” she added.

Typically, Isaacs only catches the occasional hedgehog on her camera, but soon enough, the heron came not once, but three times. Isaacs actually suspects that the heron had been appearing for much longer than she saw on camera, which likely explains why the bird so dutifully returned each day.

“It had probably been doing this for weeks and spending the day in the field digesting its meal. We netted the pond the next day,” she said.

On the heron’s first night, it gobbled down a huge goldfish that Isaacs said “it could only just swallow.”

On the second night, some movement and lights in the house were enough to scare the heron away. But not enough to keep it from returning.

Thankfully, though, the net helped prevent any more goldfish casualties from Isaacs’ pond. The New Jersey native shared that the crafty heron tried to “get to the fish off-camera as the net was collapsed onto the water in places.”

Isaacs didn’t specify whether the bird returned for another go at the pond, but as long as she has the lights, net and camera, her fish should be safe for another day.