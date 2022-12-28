Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show

Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.

Aerial images of Niagara Falls capture a scene completely glassed over in ice and snow. White mist created by the rushing falls rapidly turns to snow in multiple pictures. Though the 3,160 tons of water that flow over the falls every second very rarely allows Niagara Falls to freeze over completely, the recent storm, which has so far resulted in the deaths of 50 people and is likely to claim even more lives, left ice piles building up at the base of the natural wonder.

(Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

One photo captures an especially breathtaking scene as a rainbow arches over the frigid water and mist of the falls.

The Daily Mail reports the winter storm that slammed Buffalo, NY as well as surrounding communities struck just 25 miles south of Niagara Falls. Tourists braving the frigid temperatures dressed in large puffy winter jackets, hats, and insulated boots. As visitors flock to see the stunning sights at the world-famous landmark, New Yorkers continue to hunker down as crews work to clear snow and first responders struggle to reach impacted individuals.

Driving Ban Endures in Buffalo, New York Following Deadly Storm

After receiving feet of snow in some places, NY governor Kathy Hochul has kept the state’s driving ban in place. At the height of the winter storm, not even Buffalo’s fire department was able to respond to calls. At that point, officials were forced to call in members of the National Guard.

In a tweet, county executive Mark Poloncarz said, “You can absolutely go out and walk to check on neighbors, go to open stores, etc. But do not drive.”

Fortunately, after a long holiday weekend battling the bitter cold, mass power outages—which at one point numbered nearly 1.7 million customers—and dozens of fatalities, forecasters predict temperatures across the nation should begin warming. Some regions should see temperatures as high as 50° F. However, this could potentially lead to a different kind of disaster, with major snowmelt creating severe flooding. With Niagara Falls frozen solid in some places, it will be interesting to see how snowmelt affects the flow.

Nevertheless, the news outlet reports Buffalo’s international airport remains closed through Wednesday morning. Poloncarz said that despite Buffalo being known for heavy snowfall and severely cold temperatures, the storm that impacted the state over the weekend is still the “worst storm probably in our lifetime.”