Nightmarish Mountain Lion Shriek Causes Cop to Immediately Bolt: LISTEN

Yes, mountain lions scream. And yes, it is one of the most blood-curdling sounds in nature, as this wild footage from a police cam shows.

Not much else is known of this incident, but what else do you need to know? In an incredible capture, a police officer is seen recoiling from a horrifying scream as it echoes out from a pitch black forest. Armed with is flashlight, the officer flinches, then turns tail after hearing what could also be described as the shriek of death itself.

Which isn’t far off, either, as mountain lions are some of the most lethal, stealthy hunters of the wild. They remind us on a regular basis of our true place in the food chain as a result. But what’s really going on here? Is a cougar screaming out into the night in order to intimidate this man? Take a look and listen for yourself before we break down the reason our American lions shriek like banshees:

Cop gets scared by a mountain lion’s scream 😳 pic.twitter.com/MDsBOtRFOy — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 7, 2023

If you’ve heard it in the wild yourself, then you know there’s no way to perfectly describe the sound. Think of a raspy, dying woman screaming in a demonic tone and you’re close, though. Both male and female cougars scream, however, and some describe it as the sound of a “child wailing,” or a person “screaming in agony.”

Its an even more visceral sound than that. This vocal ability isn’t one these predators use to intimidate, however.

Yes, Mountain Lions Scream, and it is Terrifying: Here’s Why

Instead of a scare-tactic, cougars scream as part of their own communication. Most often, a lion’s scream is, odd as it may sound, a mating call. So why all the fuss?

Mountain lions are solitary beings. Mothers will birth a litter of anywhere from 1 to 4 cubs, with 3 being the average. They’ll spend the first year to 18 months of their lives with their mother. But once this weaning phase is up, the yearlings strike out on their own to live the life of a solitary hunter.

From this point on, a mountain lion is as solitary as mammals come. Once they do, they become fiercely territorial, and will protect a territory that can be dozens of miles wide. In short, it’s rare for a mountain lion to see another lion for any reason at all. And this is precisely why they scream like their life depends on it.

Their own lives may not depend on it, but the survival of their species does. In order for a cougar to mate, they have to find each other amid these vast territories. And nothing says ‘I’M OVER HERE’ quite like a blood-curdling scream that can carry for up to a mile or more.

Most often, if you hear this horrifying sound, it is a female cougar that’s in heat. She’s letting potential mates know where she is, and that she’s looking to be found for once. In one of my favorite personal clips demonstrating this, a cougar lets out her full range of vocals as hunters listen on in amazement:

https://youtu.be/UE7YOJVSoIs Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mountain Lion Scream (https://youtu.be/UE7YOJVSoIs)

Nature truly is wild. Major thanks to the aptly-titled Oddly Terrifying on Twitter for sharing this officer’s clip.