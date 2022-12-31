NOAA Releases First Image From New Satellite, And It’s an Incredible Panoramic View of Earth: Photo

NOAA satellite images are normally very cool, and this new satellite’s first image is no exception.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the first image from the NOAA-21 Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument.

The stunning imagery was produced by large quantities of data gathered over a 24-hour period from December 5th to December 6th. This new VIIRS satellite is a polar-orbiting satellite, which sees the entire planet twice in a day.

NOAA satellite captures Earth mosaic showing stunning panoramic viewhttps://t.co/HIhq6w4pVe — Redward (@Floridakine) December 31, 2022

“NOAA satellite captures Earth mosaic showing stunning panoramic view,” the user wrote in their caption to the picture.

The panoramic image shows a multitude of clouds swarming over the entire globe. We get a better sense of the winter storm’s magnitude when looking at these overhead images of the United States. The entire eastern and southern parts of the country are covered in a sheet of white, signifying the stranglehold the winter system had over the country.

NOAA reports that the images show different phenomena at work. For instance, if you zoom in on the Caribbean, you can see bright blue water colored differently from the rest because of the presence of phytoplankton. Moreover, you can also see smog from Northern India being blown around.

Dr. Satya Kalluri works as a scientist for the Joint Polar Satellite System program. Kalluri said that the coloration around Cuba and other Caribbean islands is due to sediment in the shallow waters. The satellite also can test the intensity of wildfires, including the ones in Northern India it detected.

NOAA Satellite Shows Smog in India

The NOAA satellite was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base back on November 10, meaning it took just over a month for the agency to receive its first images.

NOAA-21 was previously known as JPSS-2. It is the second satellite in a new series titled “Joint Polar Satellite System.”

The NOAA was hard at work monitoring Hurricane Ian, which struck North America back in September. A video of an NOAA flight crew went viral as they flew into the eye of the hurricane. As the flight crew breaks through the eye, the video shows how the center of the storm is less chaotic than the rest of it.

The hurricane decimated Cuba’s power grid, and the entire island went without power for some time. The hurricane also severely damaged Florida, with most experts agreeing it was the state’s most destructive hurricane since 1935.

NOAA satellite images displayed the extensive breadth of the storm. South Carolina and North Carolina also suffered heavy damage. 146 of the storm’s 157 fatalities occurred in the state of Florida. Five people in Cuba died as a result of the storm, along with five in North Carolina and one in Virginia.