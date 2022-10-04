Northern Water Snake Attacks, Swallows Fish Whole in Upstate New York: VIDEO

A freaky video of a northern water snake has people wigged out. The clip shows the snake swallow a fish whole in upstate New York.

The video, shared to Instagram by user @nickkesslershow, shows a snake thrashing around with a fish in its mouth before swallowing it entirely. He captioned the post: “Northern Water Snake versus fish. I think we know how this one ends.”

The video was really wild, and those who fear the animals should definitely avoid watching it.

People in areas affected by Hurricane Ian also experienced creepy snake encounters. A Florida resident shared that they had killed several snakes in the floodwaters.

Daily Beast reporter Justin Baragona shared a clip onto his Twitter. The tweet read: “CNN reporter Ryan Young: ‘I heard there’s been gators and snakes so far, even seen today.’

Orlando resident Emori Rivers:'”Oh yeah, I killed about two or three myself!’

Young: ‘So you’re not worried about the snakes?’

Rivers: ‘I’m not worried about the snakes.'”

CNN reporter Ryan Young: "I heard there’s been gators and snakes so far, even seen today."



Orlando resident Emori Rivers: "Oh yeah, I killed about two or three myself!"



Young: "So you’re not worried about the snakes?"



Rivers: "I’m not worried about the snakes." pic.twitter.com/ELvHr3wtfZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 30, 2022

The slippery creatures weren’t the only things perusing the flood waters. A video featured a shark swimming through the streets of Florida. Upon seeing this, many people assumed it was edited. However, it turned out to be true, and it was terrifying.

Associated Press reports that Dominic Cameratta, a local real estate developer, shared that he filmed something “flopping around.”

“I didn’t know what it was,” he said. “It just looked like a fish or something. I zoomed in, and all my friends are like, ‘It’s a shark, man!’”

Additionally, some people spotted alligators. A Florida resident named Holly Collins shared she saw a 10-foot alligator crossing the street near her home.

Snakes and Mice Reportedly Falling From Ceiling in Kentucky Classroom

A little over a week ago, a teacher in Kentucky shared a disturbing experience he was having in his classroom. English teacher Nathan Spalding shared a Facebook post with a photo of a small snake on his classroom phone.

“I certainly did not anticipate having a baby snake fall from the ceiling and cuddle my phone. This little guy gave me quite the surprise this morning. Special thanks to Molly Haggerty Jones for calling someone to help and for reaching out to KY Fish and Wildlife, who identified this as a rat snake,” Spalding wrote. “Our school is infested with roaches, spiders, and mice. Our school now seems to also have a nest of snakes living in the ceiling. Just another day living the dream…”

One person commented underneath the post with a similar experience: “We founds snakes and mice in our school often last year and in the years before too. I think it’s pretty common in rural county schools, although not ideal.”

Thankfully, the school principal Paul Little assured everyone he is taking care of it.

“As the weather begins to turn cooler, it is not uncommon for rodents and pests to find their way into buildings,” he said in a letter to students and their families. “Each fall, our buildings and grounds maintenance teams work proactively to lay traps and spray repellent. Additionally, last week, our building was evaluated and treated by professional exterminators as part of the district’s ongoing maintenance protocols. We will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure that henry clay high school is a welcoming place to learn — and work.”