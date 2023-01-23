‘NSFW’ Cloud Photo Goes Viral: PHOTO

Residents in Bursa, Turkey, were at a loss for words after they looked at the sky recently. When locals tilted their heads to the sky on Thursday morning, jaws dropped as they looked at an oddly shaped cloud resembling a woman’s nether regions. Eyewitnesses later said the frisky formation stayed in the sky for about an hour before vanishing.

X-rated pic of cloud goes viral, internet loses its mind

After the NSFW cloud appeared, people snapped pictures of the stunning phenomenon and later posted them to social media. Hundreds uploaded their own pics of the unusual pink cloud, with some posts going viral worldwide.

However, some users didn’t appear to have their heads in gutters as some thought it resembled a cinnamon roll. “I see a cinnamon roll,” wrote one Twitter user, who was more interested in getting a snack. Another user echoed that sentiment, writing, “Ok, but my first thought was cinnamon roll. For once my mind was pure.”

Now, it seems the cloud has divided social media users into two camps: those who see a pastry treat and those who see female genitalia.

“A giant vagina!” one crass user proclaimed. Another user seemed to get way too personal online, writing, “Oh man, I hate my dirty mind. I should quit watching porn.”

Well-known actress gets in on Twitter debate

In addition, the lewd cloud also made Gillian Anderson, who starred in Netflix’s “The Crown,” blush. She also implied that the cloud looked like someone’s lady parts.

Now if that isn’t a sign I don’t know what is. 🌸

(That God is a woman) 😉 #yonioftheuniverse https://t.co/uqijOdmaeA — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 19, 2023

“Now if this isn’t a sign I don’t know what is (That God is a woman),” the 54-year-old actress wrote in a tweet.

After the Chicago native posted her opinion on the matter, some of her followers responded, saying it looked more like a UFO. In addition, some of her followers even made jokes about the star’s most well-known role, in which she played an FBI agent studying UFO and extraterrestrial incidents in the beloved sci-fi series from the ’90s, “The X-Files.”

“Sure does feel like [a] missing episode of ‘The X-Files,” one fan joked. A second added: “[It’s] a UFO calling for another season!”

Later, Turkey’s State Meteorological Service later put the pervy rumors to bed and revealed that the curious cloud was a rare “lenticular cloud.”

According to experts, lenticular clouds form after strong winds and fluctuations migrate over hills and mountains while the atmosphere is continuous and wet. However, you’ll likely spot them in the colder months. Despite this, it’s possible to see them during warmer months.