ohio-runner-nearly-loses-ear-after-getting-trampled-by-deer-during-5k-race

A runner is facing major injuries after a wild accident during a 5k race. The nearly devastating injuries came when a woman was struck by a charging deer while competing in an annual event earlier this month.

5k Runner Has A Dangerous Run-In With Deer

According to reports, Ohio resident Rebbecca Heasley was competing in the Space Race in Ohio’s Montville Township on October 1 when the attack happened. Heasley has long been running similar races, and she was nearly done with this one when she was struck by the animal.

“I thought I got hit by another runner who just was too close,” Rebecca Heasley recalls of the unusual incident during a discussion with FOX 8. However, Heasley soon realized that there was much more to the deer attack as soon as she saw the blood.

“I saw blood on my hands,” the runner recalls. “And realized it was a bit more severe.”

The deer’s attack left gashes on Heasley’s head, ear, and neck. She also suffered several lacerations throughout her body as a result of being knocked onto the ground by the animal.

Heasley Is Determined To Get Back Out There Despite Horrific Attack

Heasley recalls how she remained calm during the attack. However, she did feel a sense of terror when she realized the damage the deer had done to her ear.

“Honestly stayed calm through the whole thing,” she explains.

“I had a moment of freak out when I found my ear wasn’t where it was supposed to be,” Heasley remembers. “But other than that it was more or less like if I’m going to freak out, this is going to be much worse than it really is.”

The runner was far into the race when the deer attack occurred. And, the quickest way to get help, she determined, was to make it to the finish line. As Heasley walked across the race’s end-point first responders came to her aid.

However, Heasley is quick to note that she isn’t going to let the wild and surely terrifying incident keep her off the running trails going forward.

“I’m not going to let it scare me from getting back out there,” Heasley says.

“Because it can happen anywhere at this point,” she adds. “It’s nature, it happens. You can’t be afraid of it.”

Heasley has since returned to her position at Progressive Insurance working remotely after her surgery. And as she continues to heal from the wounds.

“She is a good person,” Heasley’s sister says of the runner. “Acting in good faith, and she didn’t deserve this.”