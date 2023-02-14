OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation Posts Savage Valentine’s Day Photo, Message

The OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation goes viral on a weekly basis with its hilarious and (sometimes) informative posts. It’s no surprise, then, they came prepared with a killer post this Valentine’s Day.

Well, not a killer, exactly. A carrion bird – you know, the type of bird whose diet consists of the carcasses of other animals. More specifically, a baby turkey vulture, and an oddly adorable one at that.

With the caption “send this to ur crush,” the OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation kicked off a lengthy thread of weird and wacky animal-themed Valentine’s Day e-cards. The first featured the baby turkey vulture, with the words “I will love you even more after you die,” stamped across a pink background next to his fluffy white feathers.

send this to ur crush, pic.twitter.com/ZqKdmTf3R7 — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) February 14, 2023

The dark joke, of course, is that vultures prefer their meals on the inanimate side. Rather than catching and feasting on living animals like other birds of prey, turkey vultures feed almost exclusively on carrion (dead animals) and human garbage. On rare occasions, they will catch live prey. Even then, however, it’s typically young or sick birds and mammals.

If sending a corpse-eating bird to your love is a little too macabre for your taste, the OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation has you covered. They have a few other gems, including “what if we held hands at the Bass Pro fish tank?” and “you complete me,” featuring a raccoon happily exploring a large trash can.

More Wildlife Organizations Join in on the OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation’s Fun

Though the OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation is perhaps best known for its weird social media posts, it was far from the only one to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a set of freakish e-cards. The US Fish and Wildlife Service joined in on the fun as well, posting their own collection on their Twitter account.

Like the OK Dept. of Wildlife Conservation, the USFWS kicked things off with morbid flair. The card features a close-up shot of a praying mantis, with the words “you never have to worry about my ex,” above its antennaed head.

Praying mantises, you see, are “sexual cannibals,” a grisly phenomenon common enough in the animal kingdom to have its own label. After mating, female mantises sometimes eat the head of their male counterpart. Sometimes, however, losing a head isn’t enough to stop the male mantis from his conquest. Yep, even without his head, a male mantis can continue mating.

If headless mantis mating isn’t your thing, you could always go with “roses are red, this lizard is dead, but our love isn’t,” another offering from the Fish and Wildlife Service. This one features a roadrunner with the majority of a dead lizard hanging from its beak. Swoon-worthy, if you ask me.