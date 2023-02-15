Shelter Dog with One Ear Tears Ear Off Favorite Stuffed Animal to ‘Match’ Him

A shelter dog from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Raleigh, North Carolina, went viral after tearing an ear off his favorite toy – the same ear that he, himself, is missing.

Bruno, the now-healthy one-eared pit bull from N.C., surprised shelter officials when he pulled the left ear from his stuffed dog. Upon encountering the adorable pair, one shelter employee snapped a few pictures to prove the endearing event even happened.

The pictures, of course, quickly made their way across the internet, being shared around 50,000 times. Eventually, they caught the eye of a local man who made the heartwarming decision to give Bruno a safe and happy forever home.

“Bruno used to live chained up outside, the shelter wrote alongside the charming pictures. “And his ear was torn off when another dog attacked him, and he couldn’t run away. But Bruno knows there’s nothing wrong with him, and now he has a best friend just like him to prove it.”

The SPCA explained to FOX10 that Bruno, unfortunately, came from a “difficult situation”. Rather than giving Bruno the love and care he needed, the former shelter dog was left outside year-round regardless of the weather, even through “freezing winters” and “hot N.C. summers.”

To make matters worse, Bruno’s former owner tied him up rather than allowing him to freely roam the yard. As a result, he had no way to escape anything that bothered or hurt him. This is how the loving pit bull lost his left ear. Another dog attacked him, tearing at his face as Bruno was unable to run away.

Bruno the Shelter Dog Finds His New Forever Home

In spite of this harrowing ordeal and troubling history, however, the dog remains as kind-hearted as he could be, shelter officials explained. “You would never know he had such a tough start to life,” SPCA employees said. “He’s well-behaved, cuddly, and very smart.”

“Despite being attacked, he still likes other dogs,” they continued. “And he loves every person he meets. He’s got a big heart and a forgiving soul.”

Bruno’s lovable puppy dog eyes and hilarious alteration quickly earned him a promotion from shelter dog to pet. His new dad was lucky to get him, in fact. Bruno “maxed out” his pending adoption applications, countless across the country clamoring to become his new parents.

“And just like that, Bruno has a new dad!!!” the shelter wrote in a subsequent post showing the proud new fur dad with his dog. “Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever. Bruno’s adopter loves him just the way he is and promised to show Bruno nothing but unconditional love for the rest of his life.”