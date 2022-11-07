Outlandish Video of Naked Hunter With Partridges Draws Heavy Backlash

Hopefully, we don’t find any of these partridges in a pear tree this holiday season. People online are bashing a hunter for a video where the man appears with a dead partridge dangling from his crotch.

The video, which can be viewed here, has unsurprisingly been called “bizarre” online.

The video has since garnered more than 125,000 views on social media. It’s also racked up more than 1,100 comments in 24 hours. It shows the hunter standing on the cliff in nothing but socks and boots, shouting at the camera.

He stands, clutching a rifle with several killed birds tied to the gun’s butt and barrel.

“Today, we had an amazing hunt, we truly had a blast,” the man says to the camera. “So this is what it is, cousin, this does not stop.

“This continues every year with the same system to catch as many partridges, every single year, and have a good time and be healthy, very healthy,” continued the man. “Viva España!”

However, commenters were divided online. “Human stupidity knows no bounds,” one person remarked. However, it seems that some tried to make light of the situation.

“What cave does he come from,” joked one user.

“From the Paleolithic Period,” added another user.

One Spanish advocacy organization used the video to promote its mission.

PACMA, also known as the Party Against the Mistreatment of Animal, called the video “reality surpassing fiction” in a tweet.

“Thank you for campaigning for us every day, hunters,” continued the party. “PS: Remember that the votes of these people are worth the same as ours.”

These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Shared Online by Hunter

Renowned outdoorsman and hunter Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other.

The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.

“Found this week by a podcast listener in Ohio,” Steven Rinella wrote in his post’s caption. The photo can be viewed below.

The insane predicament prompted many reactions from social media users.

“Most normal deer in Ohio,” one user joked.

Another user commented on how the rutting season can be deadly for some bucks. “What a way to go. Slow dying next to the guy you were trying to beat up for a piece of tail,” another user commented.

Rinella is the host of MeatEater, a weekly half-hour hunting show. The show ran for six seasons on Sportsman Channel before moving to Netflix in 2018. The show is based on Rinella’s hunting and fishing adventures in a variety of locations. In Montana, the hunter looks for deer and elk, while in Alaska, they hunt for waterfowl, mountain goat, Dall sheep, caribou, black bear, and moose. While in Mexico, they hunt for wild turkey and buffalo. In New Zealand, they’ll hunt for tahr, chamois, and red stag, while in Arizona, he hunts for mountain lions and Coues deer.

Prior to MeatEater, Rinella hosted The Wild Within, an 8-episode series on the Travel Channel.